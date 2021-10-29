CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favre, Mississippi auditor feud over welfare-paid contract

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL player Brett Favre and Mississippi Auditor Shad White are feuding over the auditor saying Favre failed to make speeches after being paid by welfare money.

Friday's Twitter spat happened days after Favre repaid $600,000 to the state. That's last portion of the $1.1 million that the auditor said Favre received.

The auditor says Favre still owes $228,000 in interest, and the state could sue if that's not paid.

Favre says he would never knowingly take money from the needy, but he bristles at the auditor saying he failed to show up for speeches. White says Favre's contract required speeches, and those did not happen.

