Boca Raton, FL

CANCER CLUSTER BOCA: Hospital Holds Indoor Event, No Masks, No Distancing

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago

THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO ATTENDED.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital Moves Forward With Cancer Fundraiser, Disregards CDC Guidance To Keep Cancer Patients Safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXGNC_0ch7hxy600
No masks, no social distancing at the Go Pink event held Friday at “The Boca Raton.” The event was held by the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. Hundreds have died — so far — from COVID-19 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. (Courtesy: Facebook).

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Hospital Foundation Friday held an indoor fundraising event Friday where masks were not required, social distancing was not followed, and proof of COVID-19 vaccine was unnecessary. Now, there are questions being asked about whether COVID was spread at the event.

The “Go Pink” event — instead of being held virtually — was held in person at “The Boca Raton,” the new name for the aging Boca Resort trying hard to shake its image of old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRvn4_0ch7hxy600
Oh So Close! No masks, no social distancing at the Go Pink event held Friday at The Boca Raton Hotel. The event, held by Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, did not require masks, social distancing, negative COVID tests, or proof of vaccine. (Courtesy: Facebook).

But photos from the event posted to social media suggest “old” and “The Boca Raton” go hand in hand. Even though hundreds of local residents died from COVID-19 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the hospital held the event indoors. Social distancing was apparently non-existent, masks were used by few — if any — and the senior citizens in attendance frolicked in photos instead of keeping a social distance.

As BocaNewsNow.com reported early Friday, former Dallas Cowboy Emmett Smith — paid between $50,000 and $100,000 to attend the event — was seen unmasked at a large autograph signing in Las Vegas just days ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fn7ip_0ch7hxy600
FUMBLE? Former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith seen maskless, with maskless women, at Friday’s “Go Pink” event. The cancer fundraiser, sponsored by the Boca Raton Hospital Foundation, ignored mask, vaccine, and many COVID-19 protocols in effect to keep cancer patients safe. (Courtesy: Facebook).

Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation President Mark Larkin — paid $500,000 a year to oversee the charitable organization — ignored multiple requests for comment from BocaNewsNow.com. Baptist Health, which oversees Boca Raton Regional, also refused comment, as did “The Boca Raton” Hotel’s spokeswoman Sara Green-Hill.

Multiple participants reached out to BocaNewsNow.com late Friday expressing concern over what they saw and experienced. We will update if a COVID-19 positive test is reported to those who attended the event.

…Developing…

The article CANCER CLUSTER BOCA: Hospital Holds Indoor Event, No Masks, No Distancing appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 9

Sandi Anderson
4d ago

supeespreaders never stop. just when we are starting to see a decline. thanks to increased vaccinations. dont let guards down yet. WEAR A MASK. NOONE DIES FROM WEARING A MASK

Reply(1)
2
FNJ
5d ago

Eegads plastic surgery gone horribly wrong. Sad that they all left there homes thinking they looked good.

Reply(1)
4
stonehillady Gomez
4d ago

If anyone who took the Vaccine who had recent blood work done BEFORE THE SHOT, then had blood work after the shot(s) Drs. are AMAZED how weak your immune system has become. The T-cells are practically destroyed which makes you very susceptible to CANCERS and organ failure(s) ....including inflammation of the nerves, joints, and heart. The body spends all its defenses fighting off the poisons that are in the shot. These shots are nothing more then genocide, this is all sponsored by the UN Elites folks !

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

