Latest Road Closures In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works signed off Wednesday on more than $3.7 million in funding for projects to upgrade two Allegany County water treatment plants and a sustainable energy project in Caroline County. The bulk of that funding, a little bit more than $3.5 million, is going toward the overhaul of the Koontz Water Treatment Plant and the Midland-Gilmore Water Treatment Plant, both of which are located in Lonaconing. According to the state, upgrades to those aging facilities will both improve water quality and boost efficiency of the plants’ operations, while paving the way for Lonaconing to phase out the Charlestown Water Treatment Plant. Besides water treatment projects, the board also approved roughly $171,000 in grant funding for the town of Federalsburg, which will help pay for a solar panel system to power the Federalsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funding will defray some of the system’s construction costs, as well as inspection services and the costs associated with linking the solar power system to the Delmarva Power electric grid. The Board of Public Works is made up of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

CAROLINE COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO