CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Latest Road Closures In Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBnAB_0ch7hlcc00

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County have closed several roads due to flooding concerns or tree blockage.

The following roads are closed as of 7 p.m.

  • Millers Island Boulevard at Baylight Avenue, 21219
  • Grace Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
  • Lynch Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
  • River Drive Road at White Way Road, 21219
  • Peach Orchard Road, 21222
  • Bullneck Road at Long Point Road, 21222
  • Ella Avenue at River Drive Road, 21219
  • River Drive Road at Grace Road, 21219
  • Millers Island Boulevard at North Point Road, 21219
  • Bayside Drive at Beach Drive, 21222
  • Galena Road, 21221
  • New Section Road at the dead end, 21220
  • Bay Drive, 21220
  • Wye Road, 21221
  • Wilson Point Road, 21220
  • Seneca Park Road, 21220
  • Wilson Point Road at dead end, 21220
  • Riverside Drive at Cox Point Park (entrance to park), 21221
  • Clarks Point Road at Bowleys Quarters Road, 21220
  • 520 Braeside Road, 21229 (blocking alley, wires down; BGE notified)
  • 3667 Hilmar Road, 21244
  • Old Court Road at Bedford Avenue, 21208
  • 17 Warren Road, 21221
  • 4601 Wards Chapel Road, 21117
  • Lakeside Boulevard at Groffs Mill Road, 21117
  • Hatherleigh Road, 21212
  • Pepper Hill Road, 21128 (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
  • Green Glade at Manor Road, 21131; (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
  • Golupski Road and Holly Neck Road, 21221; (BGE notified)

This list will be updated as roads reopen.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 25, Killed In Essex Crash

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash in Essex early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said. Roger Dyer was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard past Stemmers Run Road around 2 a.m. when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unclear what factors were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing, police said.  
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Construction Workers Hit By A Car Near Archbishop Curley High School, Fire Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three construction workers are in the hospital after being hit by a driver near Archbishop Curley High School, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. First responders were on the scene of the collision near the intersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The injuries to all three workers are believe to be non-life threatening, the fire department said.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Millers, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Baltimore County, MD
Traffic
Towson, MD
Traffic
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Towson, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Awards OKs $3.7M In Funding For Projects In Allegany & Caroline Counties

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works signed off Wednesday on more than $3.7 million in funding for projects to upgrade two Allegany County water treatment plants and a sustainable energy project in Caroline County. The bulk of that funding, a little bit more than $3.5 million, is going toward the overhaul of the Koontz Water Treatment Plant and the Midland-Gilmore Water Treatment Plant, both of which are located in Lonaconing. According to the state, upgrades to those aging facilities will both improve water quality and boost efficiency of the plants’ operations, while paving the way for Lonaconing to phase out the Charlestown Water Treatment Plant. Besides water treatment projects, the board also approved roughly $171,000 in grant funding for the town of Federalsburg, which will help pay for a solar panel system to power the Federalsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funding will defray some of the system’s construction costs, as well as inspection services and the costs associated with linking the solar power system to the Delmarva Power electric grid. The Board of Public Works is made up of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers Retiring After 31 Years With Agency

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police Chief Lisa Myers is retiring after 31 years with the Howard County Police Department, three of them at the head of the agency. Myers, who made history in 2019 when she became the first African-American chief of police in Howard County, is set to retire at the end of the month, county staff said Wednesday. There’s no word yet on a successor or interim replacement. During her time running the police department, Myers has “gone above and beyond” to keep the community safe, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Her commitment to community policing and efforts to...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Teen Last Seen Thursday

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Baltimore County teen. Jaelyn Peggy Coles, 13, was last seen near Yennar Lane and Otley Court in the Pikesville area, according to police. Coles is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, it is not known what she was last seen wearing. 13-year-old Jaelyn Peggy Coles is still #MISSING. The teen was last seen on October 27, in the Pikesville area. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. https://t.co/o0mSpZioug — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 2, 2021 Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-1279.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Attempted Robbery In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A man was shot in an attempted robbery in downtown Baltimore overnight, Baltimore Police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Jasper Street, where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a graze gunshot wound to the back. Investigators believe the man was walking when two male suspects approached him, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. When the victim attempted to run from the scene, he was shot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Orchard Road#Bedford Avenue#Bayside#Weather#Bge#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Thieves Target Another ATM In Baltimore County, Fifth Reported Incident In Last Month, Police Say

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Another ATM in Baltimore County has been targeted by thieves. It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at the SECU Credit Union in the 8600 block of La Salle Road in Towson. This is the fifth ATM theft case police have investigated in the last month. “I know times are hard, but come on, stealing an ATM machine?” Mia Samone of Baltimore said. Baltimore County Police said thieves tried to steal the ATM by wrapping a chain around it and driving away with it. They were unsuccessful in taking the ATM but did escape before police got there. The city...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Residents Clean Up The Debris Left From The Major Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County spent the day cleaning up. High water overnight caused major flooding in several roads and some homes. Nearly all that water is gone now. People prepared for this storm for days before it came. “This is the calm after the storm,” Larry Starr of Edgemere said. It took brooms, shovels and a lot of heavy lifting to get things back to normal in Edgemere. “I wish these events didn’t happen, but we can’t control mother nature,” Daniel Toland of Edgemere said. Major flooding closed roads and caused damage in Sparrows Point, Millers Island and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian, 15, Struck And Killed In Randallstown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said. He was reportedly in the travel lane of Liberty Road near McDonough Road around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a car, according to police. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car remained on the scene. It is unclear if the teen was in a crosswalk at the time he was struck. The crash remains under investigation.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A day after traffic came to a standstill outside the Port of Baltimore, things have returned to normal. Port representatives on Wednesday said the traffic woes, which they attributed to higher-than-normal cargo volume, have subsided. “We’re receiving more cargo because we’re a non-congested port, both at the terminal and when we move out of the gate either by truck or by rail,” said William Doyle, the port’s executive director. Doyle apologized to truckers, saying the port is working on making cargo move efficiently while addressing road problems around the facility. That roadwork includes the bridge over Colgate Creek. “(Truckers) have to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
CBS Baltimore

City Dock Business Owners Recover From Friday’s Flood Damage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — City Dock is a place where people treat it as a day of leisure as they feed the ducks just to relax. But Friday, it was underwater. Young Chong’s Eagle Souvenir had sandbags placed in front but still had damage in her store. “I had sandbags in the front too,” she said. “I was ready!” Monday, she spent the afternoon sweeping and cleaning the remaining mess. Next door, Pip’s Dock Street Dogs lost thousands of dollars in business and damage. Ryan Lamy is the Owner. “We lost Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We got in here Sunday, spent the whole day cleaning up. I would...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATM Stolen Overnight In Towson, Police Say

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An ATM was stolen overnight in Towson, Baltimore County Police said. The machine was stolen around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the SECU Credit Union on LaSalle Road, according to police. Investigators are still looking into a series of attempted ATM thefts from October. In a span of 10 days, four machines were targeted. It is unclear if this latest robbery is connected to the other incidents.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Police Rescues Injured Bald Eagle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police shared that they helped to rescue an injured bald eagle over the weekend. Officials said the Eagle was found in Federalsburg. Take a look at the rescue below: NRP officers helped rescue an injured bald eagle in Federalsburg over the weekend. To report a sick or injured wild animal, please contact Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitatorhttps://t.co/j78p7QR8Vt pic.twitter.com/M00mUGERzU — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) November 3, 2021   To report an injured or sick animal, contact Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. For more info, click here. 
FEDERALSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan: Decision To Vaccinate Children Up To Parents; Baltimore City, Neighboring Counties Announce Appointments, Clinics

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some young children are already being vaccinated in Maryland following the federal government giving the approval to allow the shots for those aged five to 11. It's almost time…! Appointments for our first COVID vaccine clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds will be released on our website (https://t.co/WYOxeDgebP) TOMORROW, THU 11/4 after 5PM. A few important notes…THREAD: pic.twitter.com/qnn0QvZsAk — Howard County Health Department (@HoCoHealth) November 3, 2021 We're hosting clinics this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, in the former Sears building at @WhiteMarshMall. Appointments. are required. Schedule yours at https://t.co/wa336mlZNO or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 410-887-3816.#HealingStartsHere#CancelCovid — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County Officer Dies In Crash With Tractor-Trailer On I-70

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County officer died in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-70 early Monday morning, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Lieutenant Daniel Friz, 50, was on I-70 west in the area of Maryland Route 94 just after midnight when the collision occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maryland State Police. Friz was off-duty at the time. Friz, an 18-year veteran of the department, was serving as Deputy Director of the Training and Education Division at the Public Safety Training Academy. The department said he previously worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Lieutenant Daniel Friz,” the department said. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact MSP.Media@maryland.gov.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Fire Department Responds To Row Home Collapse In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to reports of structural damage on the 1200 block of Battery Ave. on Sunday afternoon. According to officials on the scene, a building inspector has been called to help with the collapsed wall of an occupied three-story row home. Pedestrians are being advised to avoid the block altogether because bricks and debris will be coming off the roof. 💥COLLAPSE💥1200 blk Battery Av 21230#Riverside@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a collapsed exterior wall of an occupied 3 story row home. A building inspector has been called. Pedestrians should avoid the block due to potential bricks & debris coming off the roof. pic.twitter.com/5pznsgkrJa — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 31, 2021  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Seeking Information On Suspect Who Placed Fake Explosive Device Outside An Ellicott City Jewelry Store

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking information on a suspect who placed a box outside an Ellicott City jewelry store, claiming it contained an explosive device, during an attempted robbery. On Oct. 1, the man placed a box outside Sergio’s Fine Jewelers in the 10100 block of Baltimore National Pike and a note demanding jewelry and cash. Reward of up to $1,500 offered to help ID a suspect in an attempted robbery at Sergio's Fine Jewelers in Ellicott City. The suspect is seen on video placing a package at the door containing what was later determined to be...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

95% Of Howard County Residents Age 12 And Up Have At Least One COVID Shot, Officials Say

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials said Monday that 95% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. “Our message has been clear: to Stay COVID Safe, get vaccinated,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “This milestone is not by accident; our team of community partners and organizations are having the important conversations with our residents and emphasizing how critical getting vaccinated is to protect yourself and loved ones.” With winter and more indoor gatherings approaching, Ball said county officials will keep working to administer more doses. “We are determined to reach every eligible resident and encourage vaccination as other COVID-19 variants continue to be a concern,” Ball said. According to CDC data, Howard County has reported 163 cases over the last seven days, a rate 50.05 cases per 100,000 residents. Since the start of the pandemic, Howard County has had 22,953 total cases and 267 residents have died, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy