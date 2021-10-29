Latest Road Closures In Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County have closed several roads due to flooding concerns or tree blockage.
The following roads are closed as of 7 p.m.
- Millers Island Boulevard at Baylight Avenue, 21219
- Grace Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
- Lynch Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
- River Drive Road at White Way Road, 21219
- Peach Orchard Road, 21222
- Bullneck Road at Long Point Road, 21222
- Ella Avenue at River Drive Road, 21219
- River Drive Road at Grace Road, 21219
- Millers Island Boulevard at North Point Road, 21219
- Bayside Drive at Beach Drive, 21222
- Galena Road, 21221
- New Section Road at the dead end, 21220
- Bay Drive, 21220
- Wye Road, 21221
- Wilson Point Road, 21220
- Seneca Park Road, 21220
- Wilson Point Road at dead end, 21220
- Riverside Drive at Cox Point Park (entrance to park), 21221
- Clarks Point Road at Bowleys Quarters Road, 21220
- 520 Braeside Road, 21229 (blocking alley, wires down; BGE notified)
- 3667 Hilmar Road, 21244
- Old Court Road at Bedford Avenue, 21208
- 17 Warren Road, 21221
- 4601 Wards Chapel Road, 21117
- Lakeside Boulevard at Groffs Mill Road, 21117
- Hatherleigh Road, 21212
- Pepper Hill Road, 21128 (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
- Green Glade at Manor Road, 21131; (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
- Golupski Road and Holly Neck Road, 21221; (BGE notified)
This list will be updated as roads reopen.
