CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In Our Opinion: Another blown opportunity in Glasgow?

THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 5 days ago

The United Nations is holding its 26th annual Climate Change Conference over the weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, and after a summer of five-alarm weather catastrophes directly linked to global warming, one would think there might finally be enough political will to find solutions before it’s too late.

Among the people, that will exists: the British Broadcasting Corp. released a poll this week that showed broad and growing support for serious action against global warming. In a massive sample size of some 30,000 respondents across 31 countries, 56% indicated they want their leaders to “set ambitious targets,” up from 43% in 2015. The percentages of those preferring “gradual action” or none at all likewise declined.

The consequences couldn’t be more dire. The Pacific island nations of Fiji, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tuvalu are warning that their states could literally be wiped off the map by rising sea levels. Closer to home, cities such as New York and New Orleans face the prospect of losing vast stretches of valuable land. The humanitarian cost of this is already apparent, with spikes in global migration by people forced to flee from droughts, crop failures, flooding and other weather problems.

In President Joe Biden, the U.S. is sending a more honest and credible representative to Glasgow than disgraced predecessor Donald Trump, whose only interest in energy and environmental issues revolved entirely around how they could benefit him personally or politically. White House trustworthiness is still badly damaged by Trump’s cynical, illogical withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, which set non-binding targets that Trump could have simply ignored but instead chose to loudly reject, an empty gesture that accomplished nothing aside from encouraging those who continue to lie about global warming.

But Biden, too, will have badly damaged his credibility on the issue by allowing his legislative agenda to be hijacked by a lone, deeply corrupt legislator in Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose personal wealth comes from his businesses dealing in coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels. Biden spent an inordinate length of time this summer wooing Manchin as one of two holdout senators refusing to back his “Build Back Better” agenda, which once contained serious provisions for mitigating global warming. Those measures were gutted this month by Manchin, who saw a massive spike in campaign donations from the fossil fuel lobby while negotiations were ongoing.

It’s a classic, obvious case of quid-pro-quo corruption, and yet Biden has made little pushback. A political rally on Manchin’s West Virginia home turf might have helped pressure the senator to do the right thing. Having failed to do that, Biden’s Justice Department must investigate whether Manchin has violated federal bribery laws with such blatant, breathtaking corruption.

Manchin founded two coal companies in the 1980s that are operated by his son in what Manchin dubiously insists is a “blind trust.” Manchin continues to profit from the companies, making some $4.5 million from them since being elected to the Senate in 2010. The Intercept reports that when Manchin was governor of West Virginia, the state investigated his chief of staff for an alleged sweetheart utility deal that benefited one of Manchin’s top business clients. The U.S. attorney investigating at the time, Boothe Goodwin, was a nephew of one of Manchin’s Cabinet members, and cousin of Manchin’s former lawyer. Goodwin swept the case under the rug, and later led a super PAC to help Manchin’s reelection campaign.

Biden was elected in part because voters were sick and tired of the blatant, unapologetic corruption of the Trump administration. But the consequences of the corruption Biden is allowing to continue are potentially far more serious than simply losing reelection.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Troubles at home shadow Biden's climate efforts abroad

President Joe Biden is joining other world leaders in highlighting the importance of preserving forests as a force against global warming, whipping up ambitions at a U.N. climate summit abroad even as a coal-state U.S. senator is again threatening Biden's landmark climate legislation at home.Comments by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that he still has doubts about Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, which includes $555 billion in provisions to combat climate change, come at an unfortunate time for the president. They landed as Biden and his aides are exhorting, coaxing and deal-making with government heads for faster action on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
West Virginia State
abc27 News

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake-up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected gubernatorial victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
YourErie

Biden says this decade decisive for fighting climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In a marked change of tone for U.S. leaders, President Joe Biden acknowledged at a U.N. summit Monday that the United States and other developed nations bore much of the responsibility for climate change, and said actions taken this decade to contain global warming will be decisive in preventing future generations from […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#The United Nations#Climate Change Conference#White House
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily News

'Our planet has a fever': COP26 in Glasgow must include climate change action | opinion

I traveled to my first UN climate summit in December 2009. Denmark hosted the summit in Copenhagen — dubbed “Hopenhagen” — to underscore the hope that negotiators would finally reach a global agreement to slow the relentless rise of greenhouse gases. I stood in line for six frigid hours waiting for admittance to the UNFCCC’s 15th Conference of Parties. Once President Obama announced he would attend the final day of the conference, heads-of-state from nations around the globe decided to pile in. Everyone, it seemed, wanted to add their signature to an historic global climate agreement. In the end, parties could only agree to “take note” of the Copenhagen Accord.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Scotland
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTERS: Question 1 a rare opportunity to improve schools

Editor's note: Letters related to the Nov. 2 special referendum in Portsmouth must be received by the end of the day on Oct. 25. Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 33 voter suppression laws in 19 states across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
124
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy