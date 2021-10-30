CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal For November New York Show

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

WWE is offering a deal for fans who want to attend their first event in the...

411mania.com

Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.
WWE
State
New York State
411mania.com

Five Names Removed From Impact Roster Page, Reportedly Not Released

Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com. The site notes that they reached out to Impact...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE RAW Sees Viewership Spike As Show Starts New Era

WWE started a brand new era on Raw this week as the 2021 WWE Draft went into effect. Now we will have to see how this new roster entertains us. How did the viewership turn out this week?. According to Wrestlenomics, the October 25th episode of WWE Raw brought in...
WWE
Chestnut Hill Local

Rolling Loud New York 2021 liveonline free

Rolling Loud NYC 2021 On Oct. 28, Rolling Loud boasts 50 Cent and Lil Uzi Vert in the top spots; Oct. 29 features J. Cole and Lil Baby; and the festival closes Oct. 30 with Travis Scott and Roddy Rich. LINK : https://tinyurl.com/rolling-loud-nyc-2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Bobby Lashley
411mania.com

Jim Cornette Takes Shot at Adam Cole For ‘Blemishing’ His Talent In AEW

It will not surprise you to know that Jim Cornette is still not an AEW fan, and took a shot at the company after Adam Cole said he’s not even in his prime yet. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday night to say that despite having a “great 13 year career,” he’s “not even in my prime yet.” That led Cornette to retweet the post and respond.
WWE
thegamerhq.com

Get the full version of WWE 2K20 PC game for free

Get the full version of the WWE 2K20 PC game for free. Visual Concepts created WWE 2K20, a videogame based on professional wrestling. 2k Sports is the publisher of this game. It was released worldwide on 22 October 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Windows. This is the twenty-first and seventh game in the entire series of WWE games. It was also the seventh game under the WWE 2K banner.
WWE
411mania.com

Bronson Reed Was Confused By MSK Getting Booed At NXT Taping

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed spoke about MSK getting booed at a recent NXT taping and how he was confused by it. It’s rumored that the reason they were booed is due to comments Nash Carter made about Bayley superfan Izzy getting a chokeslam in 2018. It’s believed that her parents held a grudge and convinced a small but vocal group of fans to boo him. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Hold Steady For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the main event. Raw brought in 1.689 million viewers, and that was slightly up from the 1.658 million viewers from the previous episode of the show. Showbuzz...
WWE
#Long Island#Advertising#Ubs Arena#Combat#Aj Styles Omos#Damian Priest Rk Bro
411mania.com

FTR Issue AAA Tag Team Title Open Challenge For AEW Dynamite

FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships in an open challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, the team issued an open challenge for any luchadors out there to face them for the championships on Wednesday’s show. The only restriction is that...
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves Names His First WrestleMania As Favorite Commentary Moment

Corey Graves recently weighed in on his favorite commentary moments of his career, including his first WrestleMania and more. Graves was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):. On his favorite call of his career: “It’s gotta be...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Miz Thanks Dancing With the Stars After Elimination, Girl Up On WWE’s Support For Scholarships

– The Miz issued a statement thanking Dancing With the Stars following his elimination on this week’s show. As noted, Miz was voted off the season last night. The WWE star took to Twitter to comment on his exit, thanking the producers and noting that despite the elimination, he had a lot of fun. He also thanked dance partner Whitney Carson and more:
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Braun Strowman Shows Off His Impressive Cheat Meal

The former Braun Strowman had a cheat day on his diet, and he went full-bore with it. Adam Scherr posted to Instagram to show off his cheat meal from Big Guys in Hartford, Wisconsin, and you can check it out below. Scherr wrote:. “About yesterday’s #CheatMeal my buddy @bigguy9092 at...
HARTFORD, WI
96.1 The Breeze

Get Free Buffalo Sabre Tickets In The Month Of November

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a great start this season and during the month of November, you have a chance to get free tickets. Connect Life in Buffalo is running a special promotion where every donor who gives blood this month will get a pair of tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL

