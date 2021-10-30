WWE Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal For November New York Show

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.
Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com. The site notes that they reached out to Impact...
WWE started a brand new era on Raw this week as the 2021 WWE Draft went into effect. Now we will have to see how this new roster entertains us. How did the viewership turn out this week?. According to Wrestlenomics, the October 25th episode of WWE Raw brought in...
It will not surprise you to know that Jim Cornette is still not an AEW fan, and took a shot at the company after Adam Cole said he’s not even in his prime yet. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday night to say that despite having a “great 13 year career,” he’s “not even in my prime yet.” That led Cornette to retweet the post and respond.
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bronson Reed spoke about MSK getting booed at a recent NXT taping and how he was confused by it. It’s rumored that the reason they were booed is due to comments Nash Carter made about Bayley superfan Izzy getting a chokeslam in 2018. It’s believed that her parents held a grudge and convinced a small but vocal group of fans to boo him. Here are highlights:
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the main event. Raw brought in 1.689 million viewers, and that was slightly up from the 1.658 million viewers from the previous episode of the show. Showbuzz...
FTR are set to defend their AAA Tag Team Championships in an open challenge on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, the team issued an open challenge for any luchadors out there to face them for the championships on Wednesday’s show. The only restriction is that...
Corey Graves recently weighed in on his favorite commentary moments of his career, including his first WrestleMania and more. Graves was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):. On his favorite call of his career: “It’s gotta be...
– Moose’s promo from last week’s Impact Wrestling referencing several AEW and WWE stars is now online. You can see the video below of the promo, which opened last Thursday’s Impact. As noted last week, the new Impact Wrestling World Champion referenced Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch,...
– The Miz issued a statement thanking Dancing With the Stars following his elimination on this week’s show. As noted, Miz was voted off the season last night. The WWE star took to Twitter to comment on his exit, thanking the producers and noting that despite the elimination, he had a lot of fun. He also thanked dance partner Whitney Carson and more:
The former Braun Strowman had a cheat day on his diet, and he went full-bore with it. Adam Scherr posted to Instagram to show off his cheat meal from Big Guys in Hartford, Wisconsin, and you can check it out below. Scherr wrote:. “About yesterday’s #CheatMeal my buddy @bigguy9092 at...
