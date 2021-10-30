CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

List: Halloween events in the South Bay

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeKVh_0ch7g5a000

With Halloween just around the corner — here is a list of Halloween events taking place in the South Bay.

All Hollow’s Eve at Winchester Mystery House

After the pandemic forced one of the most notable Bay Area’s Halloween traditions, the Winchester Mystery House is open.

Click here to get your tickets.

Pacific Clinics

Celebrate Halloween at the Hope Center located at 232 East Gish Road in San Jose Friday starting at 4pm.

Monster Bash

Taking place at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View. Click here to learn more.

Great America’s Halloween Haunt & The Great Pumpkin Fest

Great America’s annual event returns after it was closed due to COVID-19 last year, the pumpkin fest will take place on Oct. 30.

Click here to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

November is ‘Adopt a Senior Pet’ month

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the family this holiday season, well look no further. November is ‘Adopt a Senior Pet’ month, and one local shelter wants to introduce you to a potential new member of your family. KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia interviews Muttville Senior Dog Rescue Founder/CEO Sherri Franklin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Expect to pay premium price for crab this holiday season

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — From Monterey to Point Area along the Mendocino County coast, commercial and recreational crab fishing will be delayed this season.  Just weeks before Thanksgiving, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the Dungeness crab fishing season will be delayed due to the presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea […]
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy