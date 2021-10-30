Michael Robinson | 'Why I Coach'

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital. So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?. Well, we really don’t know. The only hint Sanders...
It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
The New England Patriots haven’t been very successful through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown enough potential to make fans believe he can be the team’s starting quarterback for a long, long time. In six starts this season, Jones has 1,472...
David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?. During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.
Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday. TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags. Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the...
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced Sunday he needs to "step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing." The 26-year-old wideout shared the news via Twitter during the second half of Atlanta's 19-13 loss to Carolina. The Falcons declared Ridley inactive Sunday morning due to a personal matter. It was the second time this month that he was inactive with that designation -- he didn't travel with the team to London for its Week 5 game against the Jets.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
