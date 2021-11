WASHINGTON AND DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices fired-off numerous questions Monday, Nov. 1 about how the state’s controversial new abortion law is enforced. They did so during an oral argument involving two lawsuits against the State of Texas: one filed by abortion providers and the other by the U.S. Justice Department. The Texas Heartbeat Act, as it’s named, has prevented most abortions from being performed in the state since it took effect September 1. Unlike most laws, which are enforced by government officials, the Texas law, also known as SB 8, is up to private citizens to enforce by filing civil...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO