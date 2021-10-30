CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfather, Brian Knobbs Set to Star in Tales From the Road Series

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Godfather and Brian Knobbs are set to star in a new reality series, Tales From the Road, which Chavo Guerrero producing. Jung Guns Entertainment has announced that they are producing the series, which Guerrero has come on...

411mania.com

Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
Corydon Times-Republican

‘Highway to Heaven’ Stars on Keeping That ‘Sense of Hope’ From the Michael Landon Classic Series

Let us forgive affable Barry Watson (7th Heaven) for suggesting a sign from above may have led to his co-starring role in Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new take on the beloved 1984–89 fantasy drama about an angel who brings light to some troubled lives. “Back in March,” he recalls, “I was flipping through channels, and [the original] Highway to Heaven was on. I watched an episode and told my wife, ‘The world needs this show right now. Why isn’t somebody doing a reboot?’ So when the script came, I was on board.” Then, citing the popular star and creator of the ’80s series, he adds, “I grew up with Michael Landon — I was such a big fan.”
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Meagan Good Set to Star in ‘Harlem’ Series for Prime Video

Prime Video has announced their new comedy series, Harlem, which will premiere Friday, Dec. 3. The new series is from Girl’s Trip creator Tracy Oliver. The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Created, written, and...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Charming and Cool Clip From the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Animated Series

Paramount+ has released a great new clip from its upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. I’ve actually been impressed with everything that I’ve from this show! I know it’s targeted to kids, but they put a lot of work into making this a high-quality production, and it seems like the kind of show I’d enjoy watching. It’d definitely be a fun show to watch with kids, but my kids are teenagers now, and there’s no way they’ll sit down with me to watch a Star Trek animated series!
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

“Tales From Queer Horror” Web Series Premieres Thursday

The Hollywood Theatre’s bimonthly series Queer Horror, called a “goddamn Portland treasure” by the Portland Mercury, is the only LGBTQ+ horror film screening series in the United States, since 2015. Each Queer Horror screening, in which almost 400 queers and allies gather in the nearly century-old Hollywood Theatre, celebrates a horror film featuring LGBTQ+ content either behind or in front of the lens, and is hosted and programmed by Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson). Every night opens with a staged one-act pre-show written by Anthony Hudson and starring Portland drag, burlesque, and cabaret all-stars. Known for consistently selling out its shows since the introduction of these fully staged pre-shows in 2016, Queer Horror was scheduled to celebrate its 5th anniversary in March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Jon Hamm is Set To Star in The New Fox Animated Comedy Series GRIMSBURG

Jon Hamm is set to star in a new Fox animated comedy series titled Grimsburg. He will be talking on the lead role, a character named Marvin Flute. Marvin Flute is described as possibly “the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.”
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Boba Fett series trailer teases new Star Wars show that's basically Godfather in space

The first Book of Boba Fett trailer is here – and the Star Wars spinoff series has reimagined Tatooine under the watchful eye of Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter. Following immediately on from Fett and Fennec Shand’s impromptu coup during The Mandalorian season 2 finale’s post-credits scene, the duo is staving off all-comers as a power struggle emerges on Star Wars’ iconic sand-filled planet.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

Juno Temple Says New Series 'The Offer' Will Reveal the 'Scary S-' Behind the Scenes of 'The Godfather'

Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may know some of the film’s backstory, Temple, who plays producer Al Ruddy’s assistant Bettye McCartt, teases that more will be revealed: “It got dangerous. Scary shit went down.”
MOVIES
411mania.com

Escape The Undertaker Director Talks Working With Undertaker & The New Day

In a recent interview with Jeff Ames of Coming Soon, Escape the Undertaker director Ben Simms discussed shooting the fight sequence involving Undertaker and The New Day, building upon The Undertaker character, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Ben Simms on the most challenging aspect of shooting...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone Autobiographical Graphic Novel Arrives This month

Source Print Press has announced that Tony Schiavone’s autobiographical graphic novel will be available for purchase on November 24. The book is called Butts in Seats: The Tony Schiavone Story. Here’s a press release:. Legendary Wrestling Commentator Tony Schiavone Announces New Graphic Novel Highlighting His Illustrious Five-Decade Career. — “Butts...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Samuray del Sol, Aero Star Make AEW Debuts on Dynamite (Clips)

Samuray del Sol and Aerostar had their first matches in AEW, challenging FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite. The two faced FTR in the second match of tonight’s show. FTR were able to pick up the win when Cash Wheeler pinned Aero Star with a roll-up and using the ropes for leverage.
WWE
