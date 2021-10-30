Godfather, Brian Knobbs Set to Star in Tales From the Road Series

Let us forgive affable Barry Watson (7th Heaven) for suggesting a sign from above may have led to his co-starring role in Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new take on the beloved 1984–89 fantasy drama about an angel who brings light to some troubled lives. “Back in March,” he recalls, “I was flipping through channels, and [the original] Highway to Heaven was on. I watched an episode and told my wife, ‘The world needs this show right now. Why isn’t somebody doing a reboot?’ So when the script came, I was on board.” Then, citing the popular star and creator of the ’80s series, he adds, “I grew up with Michael Landon — I was such a big fan.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO