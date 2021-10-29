CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Critical Access Management Protects Government Entities from Cyber Threats

By Isa Jones, Securelink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery 11 seconds, a company falls victim to a ransomware attack. Compromised protected personal data resulted in 1.8 HIPAA privacy violations per day in 2020. The cost of cyber attacks globally in 2021, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, is expected to cost $20 billion. Those numbers add up to a...

Government Technology

How Can Government Protect Constituents' Digital Privacy?

In today’s ever-changing world, things like remote work, cybersecurity, modernization and digital services are evolving faster than ever before. An important part of these technology initiatives is the need to safeguard the digital privacy of our constituents and employees. And while we need to protect constituent data from cyber attacks, digital privacy moves beyond protecting data. We must also ensure that constituents have knowledge of and a say in how their data is used.
POLITICS
WebProNews

State Department Creating Cyber Office to Address Threats

Emphasizing the Biden administration’s focus on cybersecurity, the US State Department is creating a new cyber office. Cybersecurity is front-and-center among the issues the Biden administration is trying to tackle. Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and many of the most devastating recent attacks have been at the hands of state-sponsored hackers.
POLITICS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cyber threats are real - understanding the threat is key

The ongoing pandemic has taught us many things. Top of the list is the acknowledgment that we have become ever more reliant on web-based technology. Being able to conduct business online and to digitally enable a remote workforce to be productive is central to overall business performance. No-one is more aware of this reality than Dan Trueman, global head of cyber and technology security, for AXIS Insurance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tamu.edu

Protecting The United States’ Critical Infrastructure From Cyberattacks

Over the past year, there has been a sharp increase in cyberattacks using malware to target the systems of critical infrastructure such as utility companies, government agencies and organizations that provide services and products that we rely on daily. According to a report from the cybersecurity firm CheckPoint Software, in the first half of this year, there was a 102% increase in these types of attacks compared to 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Management#Cyberattack#Access Control#Treasury Department#Cyber Crime#Cybersecurity Ventures#Russian#Ukrainians#Solarwinds
Insurance Journal

Aon and Cybereason Form Alliance to Help Protect Clients From Cyber Attacks

Insurance broker Aon and cyber security specialist Cybereason announced an alliance to help protect clients from sophisticated cyber attacks. Cybereason’s Cyber Defence Platform, together with Aon’s Cyber Solutions, will enable clients to better prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats utilizing a combination of services and solutions, according to the companies in a statement. This alliance will help to improve the overall security resilience of clients of both firms, to help prevent cyber risks from materializing into consequential breaches, while managing the impact of cyber incidents through enhanced incident response capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Deep Dive: How AML/KYC Efforts Protect Online Gaming From Cybercrime Threats

Online gaming covers a wide variety of markets, including multiplayer video games, online gambling and eSports gaming. All of these have surged in popularity during the pandemic as consumers have sought sources of entertainment at home. Online gaming has exploded globally and is expected to be worth an estimated $196 billion in revenue by next year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Orange Leader

OPINION: Three tips to protect yourself from cybersecurity threats

On September 13, Apple suddenly released an unprecedented, emergency security update, after researchers at Citizen Lab discovered that an Israeli spyware group was able to infect Apple products via a critical cybersecurity vulnerability. Before the emergency patch, cybercriminals could use what’s called a “Zero-Day exploit” to put malware on Apple products without ever being detected.
TECHNOLOGY
healthitsecurity.com

Top Healthcare Cyber Threats, Vulnerabilities to Watch For

- HHS’s Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center's (HC3) monthly bulletin alerted the healthcare sector to today’s top healthcare cyber threats and vulnerabilities to watch out for. BrakTooth vulnerabilities, Conti Ransomware group, and Medusa/TangleBot malware continue to pose significant threats to healthcare organizations, the group said. The BrakTooth family of vulnerabilities...
CELL PHONES
