CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thanksgiving to-do list: What to buy and when for a stress-free meal

By Johnathan L. Wright, Reno Gazette Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Thanksgiving, we're often told, is mostly a matter of planning ahead: testing new recipes, buying pantry staples before a holiday rise in prices, doing a pre-poultry inventory of pans, platters and glassware. And spices.

Blah blah blah.

Now, if you're the sort who actually begins Thanksgiving preparation a month out, feel free to stop here and commence with the proverbial pat.

But if you're like so many, for whom planning means suddenly realizing Thanksgiving is only a week away, then read on. We've got you covered with tips and tactics for what do it you want to start a week out.

MORE: Here's a guide on how to cook a Thanksgiving meal

Now

■ Buy your frozen turkey if you haven't already done so. (And look for supermarket promotions that offer a free turkey with a minimum grocery purchase.)

■ Buy pantry staples like eggs, butter, sugar, oil, chicken stock and foil (don't forget the foil!). Don't hesitate to purchase packaged items like cranberry dressing, instant mashed potatoes or pies to save time and effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8AWF_0ch7eaja00
Refrigerate pumpkin pie to prevent further cracking. Or cover with whipped cream and dust with cinnmon. Getty Images

■ Ask your guests to bring rolls, a side dish, dessert or wine.

■ Borrow any kitchen items you don't have, like a good roasting pan or a big platter.

■ Forget that five-spice roast duck stuffing you've dreamed of serving. With a week out, you're going to rely on family recipes, guests (see above), and perhaps a dish from a national food magazine. (But not a celebrity cookbook — the recipes often don't work.)

■ Remember to look for supermarket deals online.

Sunday before Thanksgiving

■ Clean out your refrigerator.

■ Purchase cheese, vegetables, dairy and other perishables. Thoroughly dry and store vegetables; they'll keep until Thanksgiving. Make cranberry sauce — it will "age" nicely in the refrigerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo0jx_0ch7eaja00
Green beans and other vegetables can be purchased four or five days before Thanksgiving; they'll keep if properly dried and stored. Getty Images

■ The USDA recommends thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. Allow about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird, then begin thawing on the appropriate day.

Monday before

■ Clean the house.

Tuesday before

■ Prep any vegetables that need chopping, thoroughly dry, then store in plastic baggies. Steamed vegetables can be made ahead, shocked in an ice water bath to stop cooking and set color, then dried and stored.

■ Clean, dry and store salad greens.

■ Make your salad dressing.

Day before

■ Make a last run to the store for fresh herbs, lemons, ice and anything you forgot.

■ If you're brining the turkey, it's time for the bird to hit the salt water.

■ Assemble side dishes and casseroles, including stuffing and mashed potatoes, and refrigerate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7ydN_0ch7eaja00
Stuffing to soggy? Cook a little longer while being careful not to burn. Getty Images

■ For mashed potatoes, add extra liquid so they're the consistency of a thick milkshake. Place in a buttered baking dish and cover before refrigerating.

■ If you're making bread or rolls from scratch, start the dough now, then proof overnight in the refrigerator.

■ Set and decorate the table.

Thanksgiving Day

■ Chill the wine

■ First thing, bake your bread or rolls.

■ Next, begin roasting the turkey. A 15-pound turkey takes about 3 hours and 45 minutes in a 325 F oven.

■ While the bird roasts, cook your side dishes (including baking the mashed potatoes). Allow the dishes to come to room temperature.

■ Let the turkey rest at least 30 minutes before carving to redistribute juices and make carving easier.

■ While the bird rests, make gravy from pan drippings or heat packaged gravy in a saucepan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434UZc_0ch7eaja00
It's important to use a good sharp knife to carve a Thanksgiving turkey. Getty Images

■ Reheat side dishes in the microwave, in the oven or on the stove top.

■ Dress the salad.

■ Pour the wine, carve the turkey, and lay out the gravy, salad and side dishes.

■ Eat. And give thanks.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Thanksgiving to-do list: What to buy and when for a stress-free meal

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Cooking A Turkey#Cooking Turkey#Turkey Recipes#Stress
BHG

Exactly How Long to Store Leftovers Before Tossing Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to leftovers, you might automatically think about the big holiday feasts that leave loads of leftover turkey and mashed potatoes. But as someone that lives alone and loves to cook and bake, I almost always have plenty of leftovers. I try to freeze any abundant leftovers to avoid food waste, but it's easy to lose track of just how long that leftover pizza has been stashed in the back of the fridge. With the help of our Test Kitchen (which uses the USDA as a resource), I tracked down the most common foods that we end up with leftovers. Of course, you'll want to make sure you follow proper food safety measures in packaging and storing leftovers to avoid any risk of food poisoning.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

These 2 Pantry Staples Can Make Your Homemade Pancakes Tastier and More Guilt-Free

Nothing beats a stack of pancakes for a yummy weekend breakfast. Cooking them from scratch means you can make some small ingredient tweaks to make them healthier and more delicious. If you’re like me and enjoy guilt-free versions of classic dishes, then it’s worth giving British chef Jamie Oliver’s go-to recipe for pancakes a try. What’s great is he cleverly swaps all-purpose flour for oats and cottage cheese in the batter to give these pancakes a protein boost!
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
theatlanta100.com

The second best thing about Thanksgiving is this meal to-go

The best thing about Thanksgiving is being with family. The second best thing is enjoying our meal from Murphy’s, a family tradition of ours for close to 25 years. Every year we order the to-go dinner, which you can order with or without turkey if you choose to cook your own. The dinner includes green salad, butternut squash soup, green beans, brioche stuffing, sweet potatoes and your choice of pie: apple, pumpkin, pecan or Tollhouse. Heating instructions are included.
FESTIVAL
Bon Appétit

This Thanksgiving, Forget the Rules

Once a month Bon Appétit editor in chief Dawn Davis shares what’s on her mind by taking over our newsletter. You’ll find recipes she’s cooking, stories she’s loving, where she’s been eating, and more. It gets better: If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get this letter before everyone else.
RECIPES
USA Today

This green bean casserole is the one dish my family will all eat on Thanksgiving

My family isn't so big on traditions. At least, not in the sense that we celebrate holidays in the same way from year to year. On some level growing up it made me feel like I was missing out on part of the magic. But mostly, the upsides far outweighed the down. Christmas in Hawaii? Sure! Salmon for Easter lunch instead of traditional ham? Fine by me.
FOOD & DRINKS
eatwell101.com

72 Easy Soup Recipes

Easy Soup Recipes – If there’s one thing we love about cold weather, it’s soup! Simmer up one of these easy homemade soup recipes on a cool day. Scroll down to check out our favorite recipes for chicken soup, vegetable soups, Instant Pot soups, and many more! Enjoy!. Our Most...
RECIPES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

291K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy