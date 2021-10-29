World Series recap | Braves victorious in Game 3

Atlanta came into Houston firing on all cylinders, taking a 1-0 series lead in game one of the World Series. The Braves went on to win 6-2 on Tuesday, Jorge Soler got the Braves on the board with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st. The major storyline was Braves pitcher Charlie Morton taking a line drive off the leg, he would fracture his fibula and be taken out of the game in the third inning. Which meant that the Braves bullpen would have to pitch the rest of the game. Houston would score runs in both the 4th and 8th innings with RBI’s from Carlos Correa and Chas McCormick. But, the Braves would respond by scoring 5 more runs courtesy of doubles by Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley. The starting pitcher for the Astros, Valdez would only last 2 whole innings. Game two of the World Series starts tonight at 8:09 p.m. on FOX. The Astros look to bounce back and salvage home field advantage while the Braves look to spoil and take two games in Houston. All before heading back to Atlanta for games three and four.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO