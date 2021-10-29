9OT Scoreboard: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.

Highlight as seen on 9 Overtime can be viewed here .

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin

Americas 25

21 (F) Eastwood

Coronado 41

19 (F) Bel Air

Del Valle 7

42 (F) Horizon

Hanks

54

14 (F)

Parkland

Ysleta 49

8 (F) Andress

El Paso High

72

8 (F)

Austin

Jefferson 42

19 (F) Burges

Irvin

54

20 (F)

Clint

Riverside 7

42 (F) Mountain View

San Elizario

55

14 (F)

Tornillo

Crane 0

62 (F) Organ Mountain

Las Cruces

13

49 (F)



Santa Teresa

Chaparral

41

0 (F)

Montwood

Pebble Hills

27

30 (F)

Chapin

El Dorado

48

7 (F)

Deming

Mayfield

14

21 (F) Eastlake

Socorro

43

20 (F)



