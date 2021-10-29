CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT Scoreboard: Week 10

By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7lPQ_0ch7e9BK00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez.

Highlight as seen on 9 Overtime can be viewed here .

Highlight as seen on 9 Overtime can be viewed here .

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
Franklin
Americas 		25
21 (F) 		Eastwood
Coronado 		41
19 (F)
Bel Air
Del Valle 		7
42 (F) 		Horizon
Hanks
54
14 (F)
Parkland
Ysleta 		49
8 (F) 		Andress
El Paso High
72
8 (F)
Austin
Jefferson 		42
19 (F) 		Burges
Irvin
54
20 (F)
Clint
Riverside 		7
42 (F) 		Mountain View
San Elizario
55
14 (F)
Tornillo
Crane 		0
62 (F) 		Organ Mountain
Las Cruces
13
49 (F)

Santa Teresa
Chaparral
41
0 (F)
Montwood
Pebble Hills
27
30 (F)

Chapin
El Dorado
48
7 (F)
Deming
Mayfield
14
21 (F)
Eastlake
Socorro
43
20 (F)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

More
Related
KTSM

Bi-District playoffs: high school volleyball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas, and several schools out of El Paso have the potential to make deep playoff runs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from the Bi-District Round. Class 6A •Franklin def. Permian, 3-0 (Cougars advance to […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Tyrin Smith emerging as third receiving option in UTEP offense

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When UTEP (6-2, 3-1 C-USA) welcomes No. 16 UTSA (8-0, 4-0 C-USA) into Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, it’ll be the first time the Miners have hosted a ranked opponent since 2012 when No. 6 Oklahoma came to town. UTEP’s last win at home against a ranked opponent came in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP turns page to No. 16 UTSA in C-USA West Division showdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP’s 3-point loss to Florida Atlantic last weekend was less than ideal, but don’t expect the Miners to dwell on it. In fact, UTEP (6-2, 3-1) has already turned the page to their pivotal Conference USA West Division showdown against No. 16 UTSA (8-0. 4-0) on Saturday at Sun Bowl […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Franklin’s Cameron Byrd named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the third consecutive week, an El Paso preps standout is receiving state-wide recognition. Franklin senior quarterback, Cameron Byrd, has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week in Class 6A for his Week 9 performance against Coronado. Playing under the lights at Sun […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP set for road test at FAU

BOCA RATON, FL – UTEP (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA), which became bowl eligible for the first time in seven seasons, will look to extend its winning streak when the Miners play at Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. MT/6 ET at FAU Stadium. The Miners and Owls can be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
KTSM

UTEP focusing on red zone offense ahead of FAU game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP boasts the No. 9 ranked defense in the country, but head coach Dana Dimel is more concerned with Florida Atlantic’s defense in this week’s matchup against the Owls. FAU has the top ranked red zone defense in the nation, an area the Miners offense has struggled to put up […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

