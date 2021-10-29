#9OT Scoreboard: Week 10
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
| Franklin
Americas
| 25
21 (F)
| Eastwood
Coronado
| 41
19 (F)
| Bel Air
Del Valle
| 7
42 (F)
| Horizon
Hanks
54
14 (F)
| Parkland
Ysleta
| 49
8 (F)
| Andress
El Paso High
72
8 (F)
| Austin
Jefferson
| 42
19 (F)
| Burges
Irvin
54
20 (F)
| Clint
Riverside
| 7
42 (F)
| Mountain View
San Elizario
55
14 (F)
| Tornillo
Crane
| 0
62 (F)
| Organ Mountain
Las Cruces
13
49 (F)
Santa Teresa
Chaparral
| 41
0 (F)
Montwood
Pebble Hills
| 27
30 (F)
Chapin
El Dorado
| 48
7 (F)
Deming
Mayfield
| 14
21 (F)
| Eastlake
Socorro
| 43
20 (F)
