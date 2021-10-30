CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders take 14-0 lead over Scots

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago

LAURINBURG — It was being billed as the biggest rivaltry game in the state of North Carolina — Richmond Raiders, 8-1 and 5-0, versus Scotland Fighting Scots, 5-3 and 2-1.

After trading punts on the first possessions by the Fighting Scots and Richmond Raiders, the visiting Raiders used a huge 44-yard run to start a nine-play, 93-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter at Pate Stadium.

Scotland went three and out in response and gave the Raiders possession at their own 45 with just ovefr 2 minutes left. Richmond immedistely converted a 27-yard pass to the Scots’ 28 and a Scotland penalty gave the Raiders a furst and goal at the 10.

After a loss of 2, Richmond got a 12-yard pass for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the quarter. The point after was good, and the Raiders were up, 14-0.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland goes into halftime trailing 48-7

LAURINBURG — After the visiting Raiders had opened a 14-0 edge in the first quarter, the Fighting Scots’ next possession went from bad to worse. Two runs lost 11 yards and a third-down pass was intercepted, giving Richmond the ball at the Scotland 17 early in the second quarter. It...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

