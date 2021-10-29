CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A thousand people were summoned for jury duty in the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing. Less than half showed up

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago

Martin Savidge, Mallika Kallingal, Angela Barajas and Eric Fiegel | CNN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1P7Z_0ch7e7Ps00

It’s been nearly two weeks since jury selection began in the trial of the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, and of the thousand people summoned for jury duty, less than half have turned up.

Of the first batch of 600 people summoned when jury selection began on October 18, only 283 actually came, according to Ron Adams, the Clerk of Superior Court for Glynn County. Another 400 were summoned on Monday, but only about half that number appeared in person. No official reason has been given for the low turnout.

The attorneys and the judge are trying to narrow down the number of potential jurors to a group of 64 before selecting the final 12 jurors and four alternates. But so far, only 47 prospective jurors have been deemed qualified to serve.

Many who have been questioned about serving said they have already formed strong opinions about the case, know the defendants or are scared to sit.

The three White men on trial — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out for a jog on February 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores, outside the city of Brunswick in Georgia’s low country.

But it wasn’t until a video of the shooting surfaced in May, 2020, that the McMichaels were arrested.

The three men are charged with malice and felony murder and have pleaded not guilty. They also face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Prospective jurors are nervous

The prospective jurors are all worried about different issues surrounding the case — especially how polarizing it has been in the community.

A defense attorney also raised concerns Thursday that some candidates were potentially being less than honest in their answers or were sympathetic toward Arbery. But, the judge overruled those objections and the potential jurors were allowed to remain for consideration.

Earlier, one woman said she didn’t know much about the case itself, except seeing Facebook headlines and “I run with Ahmaud” bumper stickers across town.

Another potential juror, a man, said in his opinion Arbery was murdered. “But, I mean, based on the video, Ahmaud was unarmed and the other two were not. It’s kind of hard to show it’s self-defense there,” he told prosecutors.

The intense publicity surrounding the case is making it hard for the court to find fair and impartial jurors. And many prospective jurors are also nervous.

“I think it would be naive to think there couldn’t be real-world repercussions,” the female juror said about the trial.

Patience wearing thin

The defense attorney for one of the three accused said that patience was wearing thin among potential jurors still waiting to be processed because of the slow pace.

“Jurors have no TV and nothing to do for 12 hours. We are going to have a revolt by the jury pool,” attorney Kevin Gough said.

But although Judge Timothy Walmsley sympathized with the concerns, he said he had no plans of changing the process. “I apologize to folks who believe that we are taking up too much of their time, but I hope folks can see the bigger picture here,” Walmsley said.

Gough also said it was the “Constitutional right” for a defendant to look at a juror when it came to making the final selection from the pool of 64.

But, Walmsley pushed back. He said he was unaware of any such law. And added that it would be “a significant ask for the court” to have all 64 jurors present in one place at the same time due to health and security concerns.

The state offered the possibility of bringing in qualified jurors in groups of 20. And Walmsley said the matter “will be clear by the time we get there.”

Thinking about an appeal

Meanwhile, attorneys for Travis McMichael are already thinking about an appeal should their client be found guilty.

“How do we ensure in our opinion that what we say and understand in court gets placed into record so that if we lose, we can argue in appeal that we were not unaffected and that the court may or may not have exercised discretion?” attorney Jason Sheffield said.

It appeared he wanted the judge to make stated responses to his opinion, for the record, and not just give a verbal “sustained.”

But, Walmsley pushed back, saying the court record is clear. “I understand that there are pressures on counsel, and I respect that. But I’m not going to engage,” he said.

Jury selection will resume Friday although Walmsley said court would likely end early due to his own family commitments, suggesting jury selection will likely stretch into a third week.

Comments / 1

Related
CrimeOnline

Mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery Case? Court Mistakenly Provides Jurors with Slain Jogger’s Mental Health, Prior Criminal History

As the trial nears in connection with the murder of Georgia jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, a county court mistake could possibly result in a mistrial. According to Vice, potential jurors who click on the Glynn County Superior Court website to search for days and time to show up for the upcoming trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, were given access to Arbery’s history. The accessible documents reportedly contained information concerning Arbery’s criminal history and mental health history.
LAW
First Coast News

'Testifying may kill him' | Key witness asking judge to revoke his subpoena in trial of men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *The above video was originally published in May 2020. Larry English is a key witness in the trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. His Satilla Shores property is integral in the murder case against father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan.
BRUNSWICK, GA
TheDailyBeast

One of Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Killers Wants Photo of His Confederate Vanity Plate Banned From Trial

One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man jogging in his neighborhood, asked the court to prevent prosecutors from presenting a photo of his Confederate-themed license plate as evidence in his upcoming trial. According to FOX5 Atlanta, Travis McMichael and his attorneys filed a motion arguing the license plate, which shows the Confederate battle flag, is “not relevant and is prejudicial.” The court quickly shot the request down, saying the vanity plate was on his truck when McMichael and his father, Gregory, chased and allegedly killed Arbery. This is the latest in a series of blows to the defense, which also lost a motion to bring up Arbery’s mental health records and prior run-ins with the law at trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NewsOne

Here We Go Again: McMichaels’ Defense Attorneys Ask Judge To Let Jury Hear Ahmaud Arbery Was On Probation When He Died

The defense attorneys for the white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are still bound and determined to put the victim on trial for his own death, despite the fact that the judge keeps telling them it ain’t happening. They’ve asked that Arbeyy’s mental health records be admitted into evidence. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no. They’ve requested that a jury hears about Arbery’s past run-ins with the law. The judge said no. Now, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael are scraping the bottom of the “See, the Black guy’s a thug” barrel and are arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Jury Trial#Jury Selection#Shooting#Cnn#Clerk Of Superior Court#Mcmichaels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
arcamax.com

Jury finally qualified for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — After 11 days of intense questioning, the jury qualification process was completed Tuesday for the trial of three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. At the same time, a defense attorney said a request may be filed to move the...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial could COLLAPSE: Website blunder let potential jurors access banned evidence about the black jogger's mental health and prior criminal history

A Georgia county court overseeing the trial of Ahmaud Arbery has mistakenly exposed potential jurors to banned evidence, creating a chance for a mistrial. Jury candidates who visited the Glynn County Superior Court website to learn about the jury duty process had easy access to all the motions filed so far on the murdered black jogger and the three suspected killers, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan.'
HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy