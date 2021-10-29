CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing ‘wild’ Atlanta home crowd

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ9KQ_0ch7e5eQ00

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock.

Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night’s dominant 7-2 Astros win — lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy — the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Home of the Braves since 2017, manager Brian Snitker expects the 41,000-seat capacity Truist Park — the crown jewel of The Battery Atlanta entertainment district — to be “wild” come first pitch.

“It’s been really, really good, from the first year that we played here,” Snitker said during Thursday’s off-day.

“It’s a good product — an exciting team, a fun team to watch. I think the whole Battery, Truist Park concept and all led to this being a really fun place to come and watch a game. It’s wild in here.

“It has been all year really. We’ve had great crowds from the beginning of opening things up again. I didn’t see, but they said even the last couple of nights it’s just packed in the Battery, and I know one of the coach’s wives that couldn’t make the trip said she cracked her door and felt like we were playing the game here.

“It’s an exciting place to play, to be at. It will be wild tomorrow.”

Ian Anderson — the Braves’ Game 3 starting pitcher — echoed his manager’s excitement.

“I know that there hasn’t been a World Series game here for quite some time now,” Anderson said.

“It’s definitely an honor to be starting the game tomorrow night. I think keeping my emotions in check and kind of just taking it all in is going to be a big factor.”

“It’s been awesome. We’ve kind of taken it on as an identity, and the fans and you guys and the media too have played a big part in that. I think the fans are excited. I think Atlanta sports fans are always into this time of year.

“We’ve had some success, the teams and the city have had some success. So we’re looking to get it done for them.”

‘Human nature is to overreact’

Meanwhile, for veteran Astros manager Dusty Baker, the key is to put emotion to one side.

Now into his 24th season as manager, Baker is looking for a first championship ring that has eluded him thus far, despite taking all five teams he has coached to the playoffs.

Having fallen to a 6-2 defeat in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, the crushing victory on home soil for Game 2 will give Baker confidence ahead of tonight’s game, as the Astros seek to repeat their 2017 World Series triumph.

“I think human nature is to overreact, personally. It’s sort of short-sighted and you just see the feeling that you have at the moment,” Baker said.

“Right now, what is it, best three out of five now? We went from best four out of seven — now, it’s best three out of five.

“That’s how you’ve got to look at it, whether you lose three still, you’ve got to win four.”

Finned foresight

Human nature may be to overreact, but apparently dolphin nature is to predict — Clearwater Aquarium’s dolphin Nick has chosen the Braves to take the World Series.

A rescue dolphin at the Florida-based aquarium since 2002, Nick has etched his name into the ever-proliferating list of sports-predicting animals by forecasting major sporting events with admirable accuracy since 2017.

He went 5-1 in his first season with correct calls on the College Football National Championship, Super Bowl, NCAA Basketball Championship, Stanley Cup and the World Series — correctly picking none other than the Houston Astros.

Ominously for the Astros this time around, Nick began the year with four straight correct predictions, though they will take heart from an erroneous choice of the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl.

Is the flippered phenom an heir to Paul the Octopus? Only time will tell. Game 3 is tonight at 8:09 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
MLB
TheAtlantaVoice

Braves, Astros pens carrying heavy workloads in World Series

Thirty years after Jack Morris and John Smoltz shared the mound deep into the night at Game 7 of the World Series, such a showdown between aces seems unimaginable at this year’s Fall Classic. For starters, a lot has changed since Morris went 10 innings to come away with that 1-0 Series-clinching win. Getting 27 outs is now a full […]
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Nick
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
southernthing.com

Why does Braves player Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace?

If you've watched any of the MLB playoffs, you might have wondered why Atlanta Braves player Joc Pederson has a pearl necklace hanging off his neck. After all, it's not something we're used to seeing baseball players -- or any athletes, really -- wear. Keep reading... These are the most...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ncaa Basketball
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB

These retirements stunned baseball

The baseball world was shocked Wednesday with news that Buster Posey intends to retire after 12 seasons in the Major Leagues. While the decision certainly came as a surprise, Posey is not the first player to abruptly walk away from the game. With that in mind, here's a look at...
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
Forward

Why this will be the most Jewish World Series in baseball history

The immediate narrative surrounding the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros is that it matches teams that no one outside their respective fan bases wants to root for. The Astros are one year removed from being exposed, although largely unpunished, in the largest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history (one’s anger about that may depend on views about sign-stealing and baseball’s other “unwritten rules”) that made the arrogant organization a universal villain.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Announcer Reveals He Won’t Return In 2022

The 2021 MLB season finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as the Atlanta Braves polished off the Houston Astros to win their first World Series in 26 years. After seven months of non-stop baseball, the curtain has closed and teams can start to look ahead to next year.
MLB
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy