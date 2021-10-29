NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM Kevin Cheveldayoff for role in scandal

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff talks to media during the first day of the training camp in 2019. The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Blackhawks assistant general manager for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010. [ JOHN WOODS | AP ]

NEW YORK — Former Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will not be penalized by the NHL for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.

Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now general manager of the Jets, on Friday. He concluded that based on that conversation and Chicago’s independent investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for what was decided at the time.

“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” Bettman said in a statement. “Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the club’s actions, or inactions.”

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, Chicago’s coach in 2009-10, resigned this week in wake of the investigation’s report, released Tuesday.

Cheveldayoff is the only person who was present in a meeting about Kyle Beach’s allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich to still be working in the NHL.

Cheveldayoff said he has “support and empathy” for Beach in a statement issued by the Jets.

MORE BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL: Owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to X-out Aldrich’s name engraved on the Stanley Cup for the team’s 2010 championship. In a letter addressed to Hall chairman Lanny McDonald dated Thursday, Wirtz said Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup and the team made a mistake by submitting his name. The Hall cannot remove a name from the Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. The Hall said on Twitter that the request is appropriate and will talk with Hall trustees, Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly “on how best to effectuate this request.”

• Beach was scheduled to meet with Bettman and Donald Fehr, leader of the players association, via separate Zoom calls today. Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in his lawsuit against the Blackhawks that made the allegations public, said Bettman and Fehr each contacted her asking to meet with Beach.

