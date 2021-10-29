CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies in Clairemont Mesa area collision

By City News Service
 10 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon when he crashed into a car that turned in front of him.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue, according to San Diego police Sgt. Clint Leisz.

A 64-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Balboa made a left turn into a shopping center while the 26-year-old man rode his Yamaha R6 motorcycle eastbound on Balboa, Leisz said.

“The motorcyclist struck the Chevy Malibu in the right-side front door,” he said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Leisz said. The Malibu driver was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.

