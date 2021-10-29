Motorcyclist dies in Clairemont Mesa area collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon when he crashed into a car that turned in front of him.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue, according to San Diego police Sgt. Clint Leisz.

A 64-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Balboa made a left turn into a shopping center while the 26-year-old man rode his Yamaha R6 motorcycle eastbound on Balboa, Leisz said.

“The motorcyclist struck the Chevy Malibu in the right-side front door,” he said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Leisz said. The Malibu driver was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.