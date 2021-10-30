New art installation opens at Santa Barbara Co. Govt. Center

There is a new art installation at the Santa Barbara County Government Center in Santa Maria.

The project, called "Valley of Light" honors the Santa Maria Valley's agricultural past and present.

The installation is composed of seven tree-like sculptures with brightly colored translucent leaves on the end of the branches.

It is located on the corner of South Miller Street and Betteravia Road.

It will be visible to people who pass by the center.

"As people drive by or as they walk on the sidewalk and go down the little path through these trees, we really just want them to recognize the beauty of the Santa Maria Valley and we hope this is their inspiration as we continue to grow public art in Santa Maria this is just a great addition," said City of Santa Maria Recreations Service Manager, Dennis Smitherman.

The project is designed by local artist Nancy Jo Ward.

It is connected to a solar grid at the government center and runs on 100% renewable energy.