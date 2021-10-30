CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth urged by doctors to rest for 2 weeks

By The Associated Press
foxlexington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in in eight years. Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

