Queen Elizabeth urged by doctors to rest for 2 weeks

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO