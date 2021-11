BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers in Baltimore City have been telling the district they feel burnt out and now, changes are now being made to help alleviate some of the pressure as the school year marches on. “We are postponing deadlines for programmatic things to start, hopefully giving an extra day the week of Thanksgiving. It’s a combination of things like wellness time being built into staff development days,” said Dr. Sonja Santelise, BCPSS CEO. Former city resident, Sally Kervin, said she has sympathy for teachers everywhere after many were forced to be virtual, then sent back to the classroom with all new...

