Music is the perfect format for telling a horror story—it’s short and evocative, and because it is audio, it is accessible to people who don’t have the ability to focus on a movie. For the sake of this list, I am not including soundtracks from horror movies, even though I love the Halloween theme, or cover songs that are only creepy when the new artist records them in a different genre than the original artist. In no particular order, here are songs which stand alone as their own works of horror:

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO