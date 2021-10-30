CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Halloween costumes made from boxes

By Danielle Davis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGrKc_0ch7dTXa00

There are endless options when creating a Halloween costume from a box and you can be as creative as you want.

To make things more festive you can do the project as a group activity.

"This is something you can do with friends, family, or little ones. You can make a simple dice or a full-on airplane costume. It's just fun and a great way to celebrate Halloween," said Deanna Whittemore, Community Relations Specialist for Two Men and a Truck.

For comfort, make sure you pick a box you can easily fit into.

A Chinese food take out box is a great example for a costume idea and is pretty easy to make. Another favorite is "Leg Man." These costumes are budget-friendly, only costing the price of a box or two.

"You can purchase them from a local store, a moving company like us or if you have some left over from a recent move," continued Whittemore.

She says bring that creative spirit with plenty of glue, scissors and coloring options.

You can visit the Two Men and a Truck blog post for tips and tricks for making costumes out of boxes: blog.twomenandatruck.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Two Men And A Truck#Chinese
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Halloween Costume Pic

While all of the spooky treats, baking competitions, and trick-or-treating are fun parts of Halloween, few things might be as exciting as getting dressed up and seeing what everyone else decided to be for October 31. This year, there were tons of great celebrity costumes: Harry Styles dressed up Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," Lizzo went as Baby Yoda, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dressed up as "The Addams Family" (via CNN). But one of Food Network's biggest celebrity chefs kept things comfy and cozy this year.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
HOME & GARDEN
WYFF4.com

Man's Halloween display with massive skeleton goes viral

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Video above: Family's Halloween decorations include daily skeleton scene in front of house. An Ohio man is taking the popular 12-foot Halloween skeleton from Home Depot one step further with a display that has since gone viral. Alan Perkins lives in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. He created...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
CBS DFW

North Texas Dad DIY’s Wheelchair Costumes Each Halloween For Son With Special Needs

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Joe and Amber Holland, Halloween isn’t just a day to dress up and collect candy, but a day for their 11-year-old son Ben to no longer be recognized by his special needs, but by his incredible costume. “When you have special needs, you have a lot of needs typically and so sometimes that limits you,” said Ben’s mom, Amber Holland. “But this one night, there’s no limitations.” From an army tank, to a fire truck, his parents and two sisters create larger than life costumes that fit around his wheelchair. Ben Holland (credit: Holland family) “Just seeing the kids...
BURLESON, TX
kclu.org

Take a look inside the demon cave home to Halloween's ancient Celtic origins

This weekend, kids across the country will don spooky costumes and go trick-or-treating. But did you know the origins of those traditions go back to an ancient Celtic festival involving animal sacrifice and a cave of demons?. Rathcroghan was the center of an ancient society in present-day Ireland. You can...
WORLD
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy