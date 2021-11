A San Francisco supervisor has introduced legislation to secure access to paid time off for domestic workers, ensuring compensation in the face of an illness or emergency. Under the city’s current Paid Sick Leave Ordinance, domestic workers have the right to accumulate paid sick leave. However, because most workers are employed by multiple employers, it is nearly impossible for workers to accrue enough hours from one single employer to get even one day of paid sick leave, according to officials with the California Domestic Workers Coalition.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO