The Navy Just Released Its Vision For Its Future F/A-XX Next Generation Strike Fighter

By Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway
 5 days ago
The Navy wants F/A-XX to be faster, longer-ranged, and better equipped than its Super Hornets, and to be a "quarterback" for future drones. The U.S. Navy has provided new details about its vision for a future F/A-XX next-generation strike fighter to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in the 2030s, as well...

