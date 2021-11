Empire‘s new No Way Home featured magazine is out today folks. In it we surprisingly get potential confirmation of two villains. Potential SPOILERS below. It feels like Sandman and The Lizard were confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Specifically played by Rhys Ifans and Thomas Hayden Church. Now, it will be no surprise if you have been following the rumors about No Way Home, or you had a keen enough eye on the last trailer. Both Sandman and The Lizard were glimpsed in that first teaser trailer. However, it’s cool to see that both Hayden Church and Ifans were mentioned as reprising those roles. Whilst the focus of Empire‘s coverage doesn’t spoil any other details, both actors are named in the piece as potentially appearing in the movie. As pointed out in our comments, it’s not direct confirmation, but it feels very much like it was information already out there.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO