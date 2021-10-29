Management company sued over delayed library renovations in Suffield

Kent Memorial Library in Suffield Kent Memorial Library

SUFFIELD — The town has filed a lawsuit against a management company involved in its much-delayed library renovation.

The lawsuit accuses the company, TRC Environmental Corp., of breaching its contracts and acting negligently, forcing the town to spend extra money to complete the project.

The library reopened in 2019 after 4½ years in a temporary location, and a price tag of $7.8 million. The timeline of the project was extended from an original estimate of one year after the discovery of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, which have been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

According to the lawsuit, the town hired TRC in 2013 to oversee the removal, disposal, and abatement of PCBs in the library. Throughout the three years the two entities worked together, TRC was “negligent in its sampling, testing, investigation, oversight, and reporting for the library project,” the lawsuit states.

As a result, the town had to spend additional money to hire a separate company to complete the project, the lawsuit says.

More specifically, the lawsuit accuses TRC of breaching its contracts with the town on seven occasions.

Starting in 2013, TRC was contracted to conduct sampling and inspections for PCBs in the library’s windows, doors, and building caulks. The company failed to identify all the PCBs in those locations, and also failed to monitor an inspection of a duct beneath the library, according to the lawsuit.

Further breaches occurred in 2013, when TRC failed to prepare accurate and complete design specifications, and when it failed to attend and oversee project meetings about strategies, scheduling and costs, the lawsuit states.

Another contract breach occurred in 2014, the lawsuit says, when TRC failed to appropriately oversee the abatement of hazardous materials at the library. TRC failed to serve as a liaison between the town, contractors, and state and federal agencies to ensure the project was following regulations, according to the lawsuit.

In 2015, TRC was tasked with completing the following tasks, according to the lawsuit: prepare a complete and adequate plan to seal PCB-contaminated materials in the library; design, manage, and oversee ongoing abatement activities; conduct tests for PCBs and prepare a report on a plan for remediation, and oversee the removal of windows and soil containing PCBs.

The company failed to do those things in numerous ways, including by failing to implement a “reasonable and necessary testing and sampling plan for PCBs at the library,” the affidavit states.

The town is seeking monetary damages.

Suffield Town Attorney Derek Donnelly could not be reached for comment Friday, and neither could the lawyer for TRC, Christopher Jefford.