CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s How These Limited-Edition Gambles Paid Off For Cereal and Candy Companies

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLvZ3_0ch7awlU00

Cereal rakes in more than $11 billion annually in the U.S. alone. Given that fiercely competitive market, the brightly-colored boxes and cartoon mascots are fiercely competing for shoppers’ attention. The same can be said of candy, with $15 billion spent on just chocolate, and the industry as a whole clocking in close to $20 billion in 2020. And it’s only going up from there.

Of course, one tried-and-true method of catching the public’s attention is the limited edition product. Sometimes tied into a special product or promotion, and almost always offered for a brief window of time, limited editions have existed for decades — all to varying degrees of success, of course. Here’s a look at some of the best-known limited-edition cereals and candies with an eye to how popular they were at the time, how pricey they are now, as well as a look at how their respective companies fared following their introduction.

Find Out: Celebrities Who Are Richer Than You Think
Check Out: 12 Essential Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

Green Slime

General Mills first released this cereal in 2003 as part of the promotion for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The green-colored, slime-shaped corn puffs and the Nickelodeon logo-shaped marshmallows would reappear on grocery store shelves as part of the promotion until 2009.

2003 was a good year for General Mills overall, thanks to an acquisition of Pillsbury helping see their profits increase about 60 percent. Even as General Mills’ profits continued to grow through 2009, with a net sales bump of 8 percent in 2009, Green Slime never seemed to be a big contributor. It’s been discontinued for over a decade.

Hershey’s Glow-in-the-Dark Chocolate Bars

Halloween’s inarguably the biggest holiday when it comes to candy, so in 2018 Hershey’s released a glow-in-the-dark line of some of their most popular products, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit-Kats and their classic Hershey bar.

The gimmick seems to have paid off, as the line has been re-introduced every Halloween since, and the candy is currently available on Hershey’s online store. Hershey’s profits have continued to grow since the product’s been around, coming in at just under $7.8 billion in 2018 and $8.1 billion in 2020.

See: Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns

Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms

A seasonal endeavor from General Mills in 2018, this winter-themed edition of Lucky Charms featured chocolate corn puffs and marshmallows shaped like both snowflakes and snowmen. It was something of a hybrid between two prior limited-edition endeavors, Winter Lucky Charms in 1999 and Chocolate Lucky Charms in 2005.

The company’s sales slipped slightly in 2018, despite an overall strong performance, and the cereal vanished when the season changed. A family-sized box was just under $4 when they launched. One can be found on eBay for around $20.

Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups Snowman

Obviously part of a holiday-themed promotion, Butterfinger veered into peanut butter cup territory and shaped the mold like a snowman. The candy boasted no artificial ingredients and mixed the brand’s usual crunchy peanut butter with a smoother variety.

Nestle saw a slight dip in overall profits that same year, despite an uptick in sales. As far as the snowman peanut butter cup, there are few to be found in the aftermarket.

See: Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

Pumpkin Spice Special K

Eager to be part of the general pumpkin spice trend that’s sweeps the nation at the end of summer each year, Kellogg’s got in on the action with Special K. First introduced in 2016, the seasonal product is always a ‘while supplies last’ situation.

The company’s profits have risen steadily since the cereal was introduced. It saw a 4.16 percent jump in profits from June 2019 to June 2020. It would appear the pumpkin spice craze is still paying off.

White Chocolate Carrot Cake M&Ms

M&Ms have continued to flirt with experimental concoctions over the years, though the White Chocolate Carrot Cake might be one of their most noteworthy. Released in time for Easter back in 2013, and available only at Walmart in medium-sized bags, the candy disappeared quietly not long after.

Mars was named one of the 100 best companies to work for that same year, and in 2014 Topeka, Kansas was home their first new factory in 35 years. Were these special edition M&Ms part of that success? It’s hard to say.

See: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Post Maple Bacon Donut and Chicken & Waffles

Released in 2019 in celebration of National Cereal Day, this pair of sweet and savory offerings made headlines at the time for their sheer novelty. These cereals were only available in a handful of stores, with Walmart being the only nationwide chain to carry them.

Post lost money in 2019, but the cereal was a hit simply due to its hard-to-find, novelty status. Boxes range between $40 to $50 on eBay today.

Hershey’s Flavors of America

The candy giant didn’t just go big when it made some of its line glow-in-the-dark. Back in 2017, Hershey released Flavors of America, a group of six limited edition candy bars designed after the distinct flavors of certain U.S. states. There was a cherry cheesecake Hershey bar for New York, a BBQ-flavored PayDay for Texas and strawberry Kit-Kats repping California.

The promotion seemed to be popular, with plenty of coverage when it launched, and few examples on the aftermarket. Meanwhile, with Hershey’s profits have steadily increased the last few years — 2017 put them at almost $7.8 billion.

Save: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Reese’s Puffs Bats

Coming out in late summer of 2018, this Halloween-themed take on Reese’s foray into the cereal market (via General Mills) featured the usual chocolate and peanut butter puffs in the shape of bats. They were popular enough to launch again in 2019, 2020, and again this year.

The cereal’s limited availability has made it a collector’s item, with unopened boxes ranging from $20-$45 on eBay.

Fall-Flavored Peeps

Like candy corn, Peeps have always been a divisive candy. Loved by some, reviled by others, and once mostly limited to Easter time. However, Just Born Quality Confections, the company behind the fluorescent marshmallow treats, started to expand its market in 2017. That year, they introduced a whole line of fall-themed flavors, including caramel apple, maple brown sugar and even candy corn (dipped in white fudge).

It certainly got people talking, as Peeps tend to do, especially considering that the baby chick-shaped candy was already more popular than ever that year. It’s likely that expanding their offerings didn’t hurt their sales, either.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 29, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How These Limited-Edition Gambles Paid Off For Cereal and Candy Companies

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Here's where to find the cheapest Halloween candy

CINCINNNATI — You can't go a day anymore without hearing about shortages and rising prices. The good news: when it comes to Halloween, you should be able to find candy at a decent price this year. Stores placed orders months ago, and have been well stocked with candy, unlike the...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
fox2detroit.com

Post-Halloween, here's how to control candy cravings

FOX 2 - We send the kids out in search of bag fulls of candy - and now we try to figure out how to get rid of most of the candy - or at least limit our daily intake. Why do we crave sugar? A Cleveland Clinic dietitian explains sugar serotonin makes us feel good.
LIFESTYLE
dexerto.com

How to make TikTok’s viral ‘pancake cereal’

TikTok’s popular ‘pancake cereal’ is making a comeback on the app after it blew up last year, and many are attempting to recreate the hugely viral recipe. TikTok is the place to go to find short-form content about anything from storytimes to viral dances, and it also happens to be an amazing place to find an array of simple recipes that have taken the internet by storm.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Winter Candy Bars

The KitKat Caramelised Biscuit candy bar is a winter edition version of the brand's signature original that's arriving in the UK to help consumers enjoy a familiar flavor experience in an easy way. The candy bar consists of the signature crispy wafers and chocolate being paired with the additional flavors...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
94.5 PST

Don’t Eat The Bagged Lettuce In Pennsylvania, Here’s Why

If you have bought any bagged lettuce from your local grocery store lately, specifically the brand Dole, throw it away. ASAP. The company Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has recalled their bags of salad due to possible listeria contamination. The recall has been established not only in Pennsylvania but nine other states as well, according to Philly Voice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Candy Bars#Candy Corn#Cereals#Pillsbury#General Mills#Green Slime#Kit Kats
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

With November here, the countdown to Black Friday is ramping up and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
GOBankingRates

50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

50. Houston Per capita income: $30,547 Annual rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $15,192 Annual grocery cost: $4,129.41 Annual healthcare cost: $4,618.71 Annual utility cost: $3,817.54 Annual transportation cost: $6,955.51 Difference between per capita income and...
ECONOMY
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy