NFL

49ers' Dee Ford: Deemed doubtful

 5 days ago

Ford (concussion) is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Bears, David...

Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Envisions More Snaps for Dee Ford

Flying under the radar for the 49ers is the playing time of Dee Ford. Ford has accounted for 23 defensive snaps in the last two games. That is ridiculously low. Ford has his injury concerns, but floating around 20 snaps or so is where he generally needs to be. Hopefully it starts to change as Kyle Shanahan envisions more snaps for Ford.
