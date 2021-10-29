49ers' Dee Ford: Deemed doubtful

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
The Denver Broncos revealed some troubling news on Tuesday regarding Noah Fant that may put his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in jeopardy. The Broncos reportedly placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. An additional report from ESPN’s Field Yates shared that Fant landed on the list due to a positive test.
Not only did the Arizona Cardinals fall short to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, star quarterback Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field. Over the weekend, FOX insider Jay Glazer said Murray is dealing with an injury that could linger for a week or two. While it’s possible that he can suit up this weekend, the latest update on his status isn’t encouraging.
As the Green Bay Packers deal with the sudden absence of unvaccinated star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19, another notable star is back at practice. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who has been out since Week 1 with a back issue, was on the sideline today. Smith, who has...
The Green Bay Packers officially named their starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’ll be Jordan Love under-center for Green Bay. “Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be starting on Sunday for the Packers,” tweeted ESPN’s Field Yates. “In...
The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season. Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed...
As we try to diagnose the problems with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s fair to raise any and all potential explanations. One possibility is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t 100 percent healthy. He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe just a few days after Super Bowl...
For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
Ford is currently in concussion protocol following Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Ford suffered a concussion in Sunday's contest, and finds himself in the concussion protocol ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Bears. The defensive end must now clear the protocol in order to suit up next week. Ford's status is worth monitoring as the week progresses.
Flying under the radar for the 49ers is the playing time of Dee Ford. Ford has accounted for 23 defensive snaps in the last two games. That is ridiculously low. Ford has his injury concerns, but floating around 20 snaps or so is where he generally needs to be. Hopefully it starts to change as Kyle Shanahan envisions more snaps for Ford.
Comments / 0