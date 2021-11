Winfree is expected to be elevated from the Packers' practice squad for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The Packers will be down their top three wideouts Thursday night, and it appears they will bring up Winfree to bolster the receiving crew. Winfree has played just two snaps for the Packers this season, but he showed some flashes over the offseason, and there's at least a chance he could be involved in the game plan.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO