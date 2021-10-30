CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Gets green light

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Powell (knee) is available to play in Friday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Saturday, October 23, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-105, 3/10/20 (Portland) LAST PHOENIX WIN: 118-117, 5/13/21 (Phoenix) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Phoenix) • Saturday's game is the first of four contests between the Trail Blazers and the Suns this season. • LAST SEASON: Phoenix won the season series against...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Norman Powell injury doesn't look serious

Adrian Wojnarowski: Initial findings on Portland guard Norman Powell’s left knee suggest that he’s avoided a serious injury, sources tell ESPN. Blazers’ Norman Powell suffers left knee injury, but shouldn’t be a serious one. sportando.basketball/en/blazers-nor… – 4:42 AM. Jason Quick @jwquick. On Norman Powell injury, source says team will know...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trail Blazers Notes: Simons, Billups, Little, Powell, Snell

One way for the Trail Blazers to realize internal improvement would be for fourth-year guard Anfernee Simons to blossom. Simons wants Chauncey Billups to provide tough love in their relationship, Casey Holdahl of the team’s website writes. “It’s been good, good feedback,” Simons said about the first-year head coach. “Tell...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Norman Powell
FanSided

The Clippers punch the Portland Trail Blazers in the mouth

The Portland Trail Blazers tried to start a winning streak against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, October 25, 2021. They came up well short, dropping the game, 116-86. The Clips were without Kawhi Leonard, as they likely will be for the entirety of the season, and Marcus Morris and the Blazers went into this game missing Norman Powell, sitting with patellar tendinopathy.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Clippers#The Trail Blazers
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst On Zion Williamson: "He Will Never Be The Kind Of Transformational Player That We All Thought He Could Be Until He Gets Closer To That Player He Was At Duke."

Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
AllLakers

Why It's Time To For The Lakers To Permanently Bench DeAndre Jordan

The Lakers have found plenty of success without 6'11", 265-pound former All-Star DeAndre Jordan in their starting lineup, notching consecutive wins over the Houston Rockets thus far to move to a 5-3 record on the season. In DJ's stead, 6'10" Anthony Davis has upgraded from power forward to his more natural position of center. LeBron James and Kent Bazemore have shifted up a spot, too.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

6 Things that will be Different about the Trail Blazers this Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will open their 2021-22 NBA schedule tonight against the Sacramento Kings. For the last week, we’ve prepped you with a player-by-player look at the roster. As our season preview culminates, we want to welcome in those who might not have been following off-season or preseason developments. Here’s a look at six things that have changed about the Blazers since the last time we saw them.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Will have minutes restriction

Little will have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's opener against the Kings, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports. Little was forced to miss Portland's final two preseason games due to a strained left hamstring, so the Blazers will limit his minutes to start the season. The 21-year-old averaged 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game last season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Solid in starting role

Little totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocked shots over 32 minutes Monday in a loss to the Clippers. With Norman Powell sidelined due to a knee injury, Little stepped into the starting lineup and was one of the more productive Blazers in the ugly loss. Though his performance wasn't earth-shattering, Little finished as one of four Portland players with double-digit scoring and converted over half his shot attempts on a night when the team shot only 38.1 percent from the field collectively. Little also chipped in with a pair of steals and blocked shots on the defensive end, which could help him retain a starting role for however long Powell remains out.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy