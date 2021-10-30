Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Gets green light

Little totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocked shots over 32 minutes Monday in a loss to the Clippers. With Norman Powell sidelined due to a knee injury, Little stepped into the starting lineup and was one of the more productive Blazers in the ugly loss. Though his performance wasn't earth-shattering, Little finished as one of four Portland players with double-digit scoring and converted over half his shot attempts on a night when the team shot only 38.1 percent from the field collectively. Little also chipped in with a pair of steals and blocked shots on the defensive end, which could help him retain a starting role for however long Powell remains out.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO