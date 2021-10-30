CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-31 04:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arkansas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM AKDT THURSDAY The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Alert which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 1 PM AKDT Thursday. North Pole has a Stage 2 alert. Fairbanks has a Stage 1 alert. For additional information about air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough please access the web site at http://dec.alaska.gov/fnsbair or call 451-2132.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada, Montague and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may exceed 55 mph in a few locations. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * WIND IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected from mid morning through mid afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aransas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor and Key Allegro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow down weak trees. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will initially be strongest on beaches and headlands early Thursday morning. Winds will shift more southwesterly around midday Thursday, with strong gusts possible even for the coastal communities Thursday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ALASKA PENINSULA THROUGH FRIDAY Snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to persist across the Alaska Peninsula through Friday as an area of low pressure moves over Bristol Bay and stalls. Gusty winds up to 50 mph across the Alaska Peninsula this afternoon are expected to continue through Friday. Bands of snow showers will continue to develop through Friday. Snow showers could be heavy at times and produce several inches of snow as snow showers redevelop over the same area for extended periods of time. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Locations from False Pass to Port Heiden may be impacted by these adverse conditions. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/anchorage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

