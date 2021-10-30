CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-30 19:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound...

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise through this morning, and therefore this Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Freeze Watch issued for Arkansas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning: In Oregon, this includes Highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County, Lake County. In Northern California, Highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner Mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory: In Oregon, this includes Silver Lake, Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 399 from Valley Falls north, central and eastern Lake County and higher terrain in eastern Klamath County. In California, this includes Highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding expected around high tide. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow down weak trees. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will initially be strongest on beaches and headlands late tonight and early Thursday morning. Winds will shift more southwesterly mid morning, with damaging gusts possible even for the coastal communities later Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aransas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS COUNTY At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor and Key Allegro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * WIND IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected from mid morning through mid afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may exceed 55 mph in a few locations. * WHERE...North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, including exposed areas of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected at capes, headlands and other areas exposed to south winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR

