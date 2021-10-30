Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.

