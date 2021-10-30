CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-30 04:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-30 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley and Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * WIND IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected from mid morning through mid afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...4 PM today to 7 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS THE ALASKA PENINSULA THROUGH FRIDAY Snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to persist across the Alaska Peninsula through Friday as an area of low pressure moves over Bristol Bay and stalls. Gusty winds up to 50 mph across the Alaska Peninsula this afternoon are expected to continue through Friday. Bands of snow showers will continue to develop through Friday. Snow showers could be heavy at times and produce several inches of snow as snow showers redevelop over the same area for extended periods of time. Visibilities could also be reduced to as low as one half mile at times due to the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Locations from False Pass to Port Heiden may be impacted by these adverse conditions. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/anchorage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:08:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog developed east of Fairbanks this afternoon, and is moving over Fairbanks now. Dense fog is expected to remain over the Fairbanks area through Thursday morning, then break up Thursday afternoon. Light frost will occur on walking and driving surfaces, making for slippery travel conditions. Visibility will be reduced. Drive with caution.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through 445 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Van Vleck, or 9 miles southeast of Bay City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Bay City, western Freeport, Jones Creek, Sargent and Van Vleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unitec Industrial Park, or 13 miles northeast of Laredo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Botines. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 818. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WEBB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...High terrain areas in Josephine and Douglas County including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and Hayes Hill on Highway 199. Azalea will also be impacted by gusty winds. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Trinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding expected around high tide. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arkansas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake GUSTY WINDS THURSDAY, WITH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK A fast moving weather system will move across northeast California and northwest Nevada late tonight into Thursday, bringing a period of gusty winds. * Wind gusts could reach 45 mph with locally stronger gusts possible for the Surprise Valley, eastern Lassen County and northwest Nevada mainly north of Interstate 80. Over higher elevations of the Sierra and northward to the Warner Mountains, gusts of 80-100 mph are likely, producing turbulent flying conditions. Hazardous choppy conditions are forecast for Lake Tahoe with periods of chop possible for Pyramid Lake, especially from midday through early afternoon Thursday. There is increasing potential for an active pattern to return this weekend into early next week. While timing and intensity details will be refined over the next few days, here are a few highlights: * A fast-moving storm will bring increased breezes and chances for rain and high elevation snow showers on Saturday. The next stronger storm will push into the region late Monday into Tuesday. While these storms likely won`t be as strong as our late October atmospheric river storm, they will be additional chances to pick up some beneficial precipitation. * Saturday will be a quick-hitter with some light rain potential for lower valleys and some high elevation snowfall. Outdoor recreation and sporting events will feel cool with cloud cover, some light showers, and breezes through the afternoon. Travel over passes may be slick with rain/snow showers. * Rain and snow chances are looking the best by late Monday into Tuesday, with the bulk of the precipitation expected across the Sierra and light rain spillover into western Nevada. Outlooks remain on the cold side so snow impacts are possible for Sierra passes. * Winds will likely ramp up ahead of the storm Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds across the Sierra and western Nevada. Potential impacts include: travel restrictions due to gusty crosswinds, hazardous conditions on area lakes, and aviation turbulence. Be sure to keep tabs on the forecast if you have travel plans early next week.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected from late morning through late afternoon.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Community Policy