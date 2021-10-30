Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan out for season with torn ACL

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers starting tight end Robert Tonyan will miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season because of a significant knee injury, the team announced.

Tonyan's agent, Jack Bechta, revealed on social media that his client suffered a clean tear of the ACL in his left knee. Later Friday, the Packers confirmed the injury was season-ending.

Tonyan was injured at the end of a 33-yard catch late in the third quarter of the Packers' Thursday Night Football victory over the Cardinals. The long reception was one of the key plays on a drive that gave Green Bay a 24-14 lead on its way to a 24-21 win.

The 27-year-old Tonyan finished the game with three catches for 49 yards against the Cardinals.

Tonyan, a former undrafted free agent, ranks third on the Packers in receptions (18) and receiving yards (204) this season. His 13 touchdown catches since the start of the 2020 campaign rank second among all tight ends during that span.

The Packers also lost running back and kick returner Kylin Hill to a season-ending knee injury. He suffered his injury on a violent collision with Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward on a kickoff return in the third quarter.

"It's the part of the game that sucks, quite frankly," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday. "I feel awful for both those guys. They put a lot into this thing. They're tough guys to replace. I know Kylin wasn't as involved with our offense up to this point, but certainly what he's done on special teams is going to be tough to replace.

"And then, just watching a guy like Bobby, like I mentioned [Thursday] night, the growth and development of him and what he means to this football team and just knowing the amount of hours and everything he puts into this game, it's sickening for me as a coach."

The Packers currently have four other tight ends on their roster: Marcedes Lewis; Josiah Deguara; Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis. Dafney was activated off injured reserve earlier this week.