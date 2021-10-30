Babies at Mayo Clinic get Halloween costumes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse students and teachers are making this Halloween special for babies in Mayo Clinic’s Special Care Nursery.

Babies born through Halloween weekend will get their own costume made by students at Longfellow Middle School.

The costumes include pumpkins, butterflies, and burgers.

For those working the unit, it’s a way to bring joy to patients and their families in a stressful environment.

“Even though our patients are here in the hospital, we want to make sure we’re focused on still building those important memories and bringing joy to them,” said Karizma Maxon, a Registered Nurse and Manager of Family Birthplace at the hospital.

The first set of costumes went to twins born on October 15th.

