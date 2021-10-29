CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enrollment status at risk for unvaccinated UNLV students

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
Time is running out for UNLV students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Students have until Monday to get their shots or they won't be able to attend classes for the Spring semester, according to university officials.

Unvaccinated students will be placed on an "enrollment hold."

The university allows students to apply for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccination requirement.

As of this report, UNLV officials are still gathering data to show what percentage of the student body is vaccinated, 13 Action News was told.

