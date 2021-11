On Tuesday, a solar flare launched from the sun, pointing towards earth. For the second time in less than a week, earth has the chance of seeing a display of northern lights. Saturday's show wasn't as brilliant as expected. There's still much to be learned about solar energy and how it interacts with the earth. But tonight, there's another batch of energy heading this way, and it's large enough to produce a colorful display of light. The storm is predicted to be moderate, which means the southern extent of the show could end up as far south as our area:

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO