HUNTINGTON — Kenova native Brad Smith has been chosen to serve as Marshall University’s 38th president after a months-long national search. The announcement was made Thursday morning at the bi-monthly meeting of the university’s Board of Governors. Smith will follow current president Jerome Gilbert, who said in April he would be stepping down as president at the end of his contract, which expires in July 2022. However, Gilbert announced during Thursday's board meeting he has reached an agreement to terminate his presidency sometime in December and instead fill another role at the university to ensure a smooth transition to Smith's presidency.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO