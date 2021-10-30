Driver dies after colliding with school bus

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is dead after their vehicle collided with a school bus in Normal.

Police were called to Main Street and Summit for a crash involving a school bus and car just before noon Friday. They say the bus driver was turning south on Main from Summit, when a vehicle collided with the bus. Police say the school bus driver was the only person on board.

The driver of the car had to be extricated by Normal firefighters, and he was taken to the hospital.

The McLean County Coroner confirms 19-year-old Gavin Lartz of Normal died from injuries related to the crash. An autopsy is set for Oct. 30.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what lead up to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.