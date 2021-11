On the Below Deck franchise, it's all about how high tensions manage to somehow rise even higher on super yachts. The crew is in tight, confined spaces, juggling the personalities of their co-workers and the lofty demands of the clientele. But it's the captains on board (and their varied approaches to leadership) that inevitably ground the shows with some semblance of order during all the chaos. So it's been tremendously sad to learn that Below Deck: Mediterranean’s OG Captain, Mark Howard, died earlier this week. In the wake of his death, former castmates like Hannah Ferrier and Bobby Giancola are paying tribute.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO