Dunes day: A review of “Dune” 2021

By The Collegiate Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings Nightlighters, it is I, “the naturally nervy, night-dwelling nerd” Jamie Miller here with yet another issue of Nightlight. Now dear readers, as I have said time and time again, I am a huge fan of the Sci-Fi genre. From TV shows and movies like “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” to...

Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Dune Review: Beautiful Valleys, Not Enough Peaks

Dune is a story planetary conquest and control. The hostile desert planet of Arrakis is home to the most valuable resource in the world: spice. When members of House Atreides including the Duke (Oscar Isaac), his wife Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) are charged by the Emperor to overtake Arrakis’ mining operations, an elaborate plot goes into motion to destroy the family entirely. Now on an unfamiliar planet hunted by beasts, external armies, and natives House Atreides must find a way to survive.
MOVIES
Vulture

Dune Is Coming to HBO Max a Day Early

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has strenuously argued against Warner Bros./AT&T’s strategy to release Dune on streaming at the same time as it comes to theaters. “Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph,” he wrote in Variety last year. “Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise.” To which WB has seemingly responded “You don’t want your movie to come out the same day on streaming as theaters? Dune worry about it! It’ll come out the day before.” The Verge is reporting that Villeneuve’s sand worm opus will debut on the ad-free version of HBO Max Thursday, October 21.
TV & VIDEOS
Awesome 98

‘Dune’ Review: A Spicy Journey to an Amazing Future

I will never watch any kind of making-of documentary or behind-the-scenes featurette about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. I don’t want to know how this film was made. I prefer to believe the extremely convincing illusion that Villeneuve somehow traveled to the year 10,191 and documented the strange civilization he encountered. Dune is full of stylization and visual artistry, but the future it conjures feel so complete and tactile that some segments play like a documentary of the world to come — which is an especially impressive feat since that world involves giant sandworms that consume everything that passes through their sphincter-like maws.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Dune' review: Epic visuals and a savior story in need of some spice

Gorgeous, grand and totally impenetrable, "Dune" is a very big movie for a very small audience. Hardcore sci-fi heads and faithful devotees of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel will huff it like the precious spice at the center of the story. Others will feel like they're on the outside looking in, awed by director Denis Villeneuve's craft and operatic grandeur but mystified by the insularity of the storytelling, which is as dry as the desert world in which the story unfolds.
MOVIES
Times Reporter

Review: Director Denis Villeneuve gives ‘Dune’ the cinematic treatment it deserves

It should be of little surprise to those who’ve followed director Denis Villeneuve’s career in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” and “Sicario” that he masterfully sets mood and tone in his films along with creating a distinctive look, all while telling a compelling story. His adaptation of Frank...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Dune: Will There Be a Dune Part Two?

This article contains spoilers for Dune. It’s right there in the first few minutes of the movie. As the title Dune materializes onscreen, the words “Part One” appear directly below it. But that’s not really a surprise or a spoiler for those who’ve been paying attention. Director Denis Villeneuve has said all along that his epic new adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi landmark would be split into two films due to the sheer scope and density of Herbert’s narrative. Villeneuve has even hinted at developing a third film based on Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah.
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

The Problem With Dune

There is no problem with Dune. It's amazing. Go see it. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049) has crafted a big, fat, nerdy sci-fi epic that's worth viewing in theaters. It opens simultaneously (today) on HBO Max, but the massive scope of the film and its attention to visual detail reward viewings in premium formats.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune’ Movie Review: The Epic Story Fans Have Been Waiting For

Dune was hands down my most anticipated film of 2021. While I hadn’t read the book or seen the seemingly underwhelming film from 1984, the trailer more than pulled me in. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly epic story of this scale on the big screen (at least one that doesn’t have Disney behind it). So does it live up to the hype?
MOVIES
Vulture

Dune, Reviewed by Someone Who Popped an Edible Beforehand

Vulture is recirculating its coverage of Dune in celebration of the epic’s long-awaited release on HBO Max and theaters. The first time I tried edibles, I had a vision in which a pair of harpies reminded me that one day I would die. The second time I tried edibles, I hallucinated a never-ending procession of animals emerging from a black hole. The third time I tried edibles, I saw palm groves bursting into flames, a lifeless desert becoming a maw of death, and most amazing of all, a blue-eyed Timothée Chalamet. But that was okay, because I was at a TIFF screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and all of those things were supposed to happen.
MOVIES
dbknews.com

Review: ‘Dune’ brings an iconic sci-fi novel to life

Witches, drugs, imperial armies and sandworms. After years of production, the gates to Arrakis have finally opened. Led by a star-studded cast, a veteran director and one of the best film composers ever, the expectations were almost bigger than the world of Dune itself. Dune is a complex film that...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Christopher Nolan reviews Dune: "A real gift to film fans everywhere"

It’s always a rare treat to hear directors gush over another filmmaker’s work – and Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are no exception. Speaking alongside Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast (H/T IndieWire), Nolan called the sci-fi epic "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen." Nolan added: "It’s very, very compelling at every turn."
MOVIES
Volante

Rachel Review: “Dune,” confusing enough to watch

On Friday, “Dune” was released in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max released. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa. The film “Dune” follows Chalamet’s character Paul and his family, the House of Atreides, which has been selected to take control over a planet that holds the resource for the main source of space travel. With this change in Paul’s life, his destiny is put into motion as his family is targeted by the emperor.
MOVIES
nyulocal.com

‘Dune’ Review: A Stunning, Yet Slightly Empty, Promise of More

Denis Villeneuve’s mind-blowing world building makes up for the film’s severe lack of engaging characters and underdeveloped themes. Even since the first trailer came out, the discourse surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has largely been about scale and scope — and rightfully so. Dune is full of sweeping, wide open spaces and elaborate sets, offering something to marvel at in nearly every shot. With that comes the need for the characters to match and fill the magnitude of the space; Dune doesn’t always achieve that, leaving them film occasionally feeling empty and hollow. The characters tend to be overshadowed by the film’s grandiosity, unable to stand out against their mind-blowing environments or make themselves heard above the dominating score.
MOVIES
soundandvision.com

Dune, at Last

But what exactly is the story of Dune? It's thousands of years in the future and mankind has conquered the cosmos, occupying hundreds or thousands of worlds. We've learned to fold space, enabling travel of unimaginable distances in the time it takes us to fly from New York to LA today. But to do so it requires the rare drug Melange, or as it is more commonly called, "Spice." It's the Spice that, among its other "benefits," enables such travel. The result is a vast galactic empire, with an emperor at its head and feuding Houses that husband one or more individual planets. But the Spice is available only on the planet Arrakis, with the House in power there able to accrue vast wealth.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Children of Dune

While it seems like I should be getting close to being Dune-d out, that isn’t the case at all. After seeing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, my desire to read the books is piqued more than ever. In the meantime, I’m moving on to John Harrison and Greg Yaitanes’ follow-up to the Syfy Dune miniseries, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune. First broadcast in 2003, the series continues from the events of Dune, covering Herbert’s novels Dune Messiah and Children of Dune.
TV SERIES

