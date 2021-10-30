CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers reaction to a hit turned into a viral meme and he’s reposting them on his IG story

By (ESPN / Twitter)
bardown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, let's make it clear that we don’t feel TOO sorry for him! Especially since him and the Packers managed to pull off a 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Rodgers...

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ig#Packers#The Arizona Cardinals#Fox Sports#Instagram
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo confirms vaccination status, calls Aaron Rodgers situation ‘unfortunate,’ says no trade talks emerged

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
NFL
SFGate

Aaron Rodgers sucks and has always sucked

This is all on-brand for Aaron Rodgers. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to discover that, two months into the NFL season, the Packers superstar quarterback hasn’t been vaccinated (and just tested positive for COVID-19). It shouldn’t surprise anyone that before the season, Rodgers told the press he was “immunized,” a quote you can interpret as a delusion, a purposeful obfuscation or an outright lie. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, has conducted his press conferences in person and maskless all season, despite not being jabbed. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Aaron Rodgers, as a person, sucks.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals what he told Kyler Murray after game

Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Murray shared a nice moment on the field after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. While players often like to keep those conversations private, Rodgers had no problem sharing what he said to his counterpart. Rodgers had very high praise for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy