Aaron Rodgers reaction to a hit turned into a viral meme and he’s reposting them on his IG story

This is all on-brand for Aaron Rodgers. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to discover that, two months into the NFL season, the Packers superstar quarterback hasn’t been vaccinated (and just tested positive for COVID-19). It shouldn’t surprise anyone that before the season, Rodgers told the press he was “immunized,” a quote you can interpret as a delusion, a purposeful obfuscation or an outright lie. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, has conducted his press conferences in person and maskless all season, despite not being jabbed. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Aaron Rodgers, as a person, sucks.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO