Learn more about plans for Vigo County’s high schools, dates released for public meetings

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Vigo County School Corporation hopes the public will attend a series of meeting to discuss the future of Vigo County’s high schools.

The following dates have been announced.

Tuesday, November 2 (7 p.m.) Virtual meeting, direct link: https://youtu.be/oHVe3-fphU8

Thursday, November 4 (6 p.m.) In-person: Lost Creek, Dixie Bee, Sugar Creek Consolidated

Wednesday, November 10 (6 p.m.) In-person: Riley, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott

Tuesday, November 16 (6 p.m.) In-person: North Vigo HS

Wednesday, November 17 (6 p.m.) In-person: South Vigo HS, West Vigo MS/HS

More details of the proposed plans can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon .

