CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Learn more about plans for Vigo County’s high schools, dates released for public meetings

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473DHP_0ch7QnmF00

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —The Vigo County School Corporation hopes the public will attend a series of meeting to discuss the future of Vigo County’s high schools.

The following dates have been announced.

Tuesday, November 2 (7 p.m.)           Virtual meeting, direct link: https://youtu.be/oHVe3-fphU8

Thursday, November 4 (6 p.m.)          In-person: Lost Creek, Dixie Bee, Sugar Creek Consolidated

Wednesday, November 10 (6 p.m.)   In-person: Riley, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott

Tuesday, November 16 (6 p.m.)         In-person: North Vigo HS

Wednesday, November 17 (6 p.m.)   In-person: South Vigo HS, West Vigo MS/HS

Options for high schools in Vigo County

More details of the proposed plans can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘We’re going to seek the best possible proposal’: City officials deciding the future of the old THPD building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As the Terre Haute Police Department continues to moves out its final belongings from its old Wabash Avenue location, Terre Haute city officials begin conversations about what could take the place of the old building. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission received a proposal for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC approves a draft of its 2022 budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation School Board unanimously approved a draft for its 2022 budget. The proposal will now go to the Department of Local Government Financial for a final inspection. This proposed budget is smaller than the 2021 budget. Superintendent Rob Haworth said that VCSC is taking a more […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wtwo#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

‘Everybody wants to be paid a fair rate for fair work’: The Vigo County Council approves a pay raise for county employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved a 4% pay raise for many county employees. This council came to this decision after two meetings and many hours of discussion. Councilman Aaron Loudermilk said the council made the best decision to approve this pay raise. “The thing that impacts people the most and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘They have lots of questions and we have lots of answers’: Health department hosts a vaccine Q&A session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination Q&A session Wednesday afternoon at the MCL Bakery in Terre Haute, Ind. Health Educator Ashlee Stewart said that these sessions are a way to keep the public educated on the vaccine, and gives the public an opportunity to ask questions about […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Severe storms leave behind damage in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe storms rolled through the Wabash Valley and left behind plenty of damage in its wake. The Wabashiki connector that connects Terre Haute and West Terre Haute was struck by a downed tree causing damage to the connector. Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Rick Burger said that about 3,000 Duke […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

124
Followers
159
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy