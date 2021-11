Trae Young, now embarking on his fourth NBA season, is the latest member of the exclusive signature shoe club. After he and adidas dropped the Trae Young 1 in two playfully frigid colorways in early October, the next wave of drops is just around the corner as the three stripes brand looks to build a long-lasting partnership with the star point guard. This November 5th, we’ll be treated to two different collaborative iterations with fellow Atlanta institution So So Def, but later on November 19th, we’ll see a truly lifestyle-friendly take on the Trae Young that will bring a bit of luxury to the court.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO