CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Protest outside federal prison in Terre Haute over vaccine mandate for employees

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVkLs_0ch7PohB00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) -Picketers from the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute stood against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

All federal employees must be vaccinated by November 8.

Workers at GE Aviation in Terre Haute protest federal vaccine mandate

Harold Smith is the president of the union that represents many of the workers at the federal prison. That union is AFGE Local 720.

“We’re not here just about labor, we’re here about choice and the folks from the community have come to support liberty and freedom and that the vaccine should be a choice not a mandate,” said Smith.

Smith also says he fears the mandate will cause more understaffing at the prison.

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates

We received this statement about the protest from prison officials.

“On September 9, President Biden signed two Executive Orders in furtherance of the Administration’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19. The Orders mandate vaccinations for all Executive Branch employees and most contractors working on or in connection with Department procurement contracts (subject to limited exceptions for disabilities or religious objections) consistent with applicable law and guidance.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana ready to rollout pediatric COVID-19 vaccines if approved by CDC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Indiana has a plan to rollout Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine if it’s approved by the CDC. State health leaders spoke Wednesday at the statehouse. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver says she expects the first doses to arrive in Indiana on Monday and Tuesday. Indiana already has more than 1,300 sites set […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Health
WTWO/WAWV

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
POLITICS
WTWO/WAWV

‘Everybody wants to be paid a fair rate for fair work’: The Vigo County Council approves a pay raise for county employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved a 4% pay raise for many county employees. This council came to this decision after two meetings and many hours of discussion. Councilman Aaron Loudermilk said the council made the best decision to approve this pay raise. “The thing that impacts people the most and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘They have lots of questions and we have lots of answers’: Health department hosts a vaccine Q&A session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination Q&A session Wednesday afternoon at the MCL Bakery in Terre Haute, Ind. Health Educator Ashlee Stewart said that these sessions are a way to keep the public educated on the vaccine, and gives the public an opportunity to ask questions about […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

124
Followers
159
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy