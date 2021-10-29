Protest outside federal prison in Terre Haute over vaccine mandate for employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) -Picketers from the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute stood against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

All federal employees must be vaccinated by November 8.

Harold Smith is the president of the union that represents many of the workers at the federal prison. That union is AFGE Local 720.

“We’re not here just about labor, we’re here about choice and the folks from the community have come to support liberty and freedom and that the vaccine should be a choice not a mandate,” said Smith.

Smith also says he fears the mandate will cause more understaffing at the prison.

We received this statement about the protest from prison officials.

“On September 9, President Biden signed two Executive Orders in furtherance of the Administration’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19. The Orders mandate vaccinations for all Executive Branch employees and most contractors working on or in connection with Department procurement contracts (subject to limited exceptions for disabilities or religious objections) consistent with applicable law and guidance.”

