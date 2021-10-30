CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by taxi, suffering minor injuries

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUPo7_0ch7P5Fr00
© Facebook: Curtis Sliwa

New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa (R) was hit by a taxi on Friday, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Sliwa’s campaign said on Twitter earlier in the day that he was being checked out at a hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Don’t worry, everyone. The taxi is okay,” Sliwa’s team added.

Rob Cole, Sliwa’s campaign adviser, told NBC4 New York that the mayoral candidate was walking to a live radio show when traffic was bottlenecked.

Cole told the outlet that Sliwa was sent six feet into the air due to the impact. Sliwa was able to get to his show, but his campaign events were postponed so he could seek medical evaluation.

Sliwa said Friday evening that he was released from the hospital. He suffered a fractured left arm, which required a sling, as well as swelling on the left knee.

Sliwa is campaigning against Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (D) to replace New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Nov. 2.

Adams is largely favorited to win the race. A poll from PIX11 NewsNation and Emerson College released on Monday shows Adams has the support of 61 percent of likely voters, far ahead Sliwa who has the support of 25 percent of voters.

Adams wished Sliwa a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
The Hill

The Hill

378K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy