CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ice skating returns to Whitewater Center

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xxktj_0ch7OzuT00
Ice rink at the U.S. National Whitewater Center (HENRY ROMERO/Courtesy USNWC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Outdoor ice skating is becoming a popular tradition at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. For the third year in a row, the center will transform its Upper Pond into an ice rink.

This year, there will be more room to skate. The center has expanded the rink to more than 24,000 square feet, with the addition of a new ice trail within the Upper Pond.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte Thanksgiving Parade returns to in-person, will be held at night ]

“The Wharf,” next to the River Center and Upper Pond, will offer a new gathering spot.

The skate-up Airstream bar inside the rink will be back, offering hot and cold drinks for purchase.

The rink is scheduled to open on Nov. 11 and remain open through mid-February.

Ice skating requires a single activity pass for $25 or an all-access pass. Skate rentals are included with pass purchases.

Parking at the center costs $6.

(WATCH: Mark Taylor checks out “Moonlight on Main” in Belmont)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fan Guide: Checking out the Charlotte Checkers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab your team jersey and cowbell: The Charlotte Checkers are back on the ice at Bojangles Coliseum. A lot has happened since the team’s last full season ended in 2019, when they also won the championship. The Checkers opted out of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season...
NHL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
64K+
Followers
70K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy