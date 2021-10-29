Ice skating returns to Whitewater Center

Ice rink at the U.S. National Whitewater Center (HENRY ROMERO/Courtesy USNWC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Outdoor ice skating is becoming a popular tradition at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. For the third year in a row, the center will transform its Upper Pond into an ice rink.

This year, there will be more room to skate. The center has expanded the rink to more than 24,000 square feet, with the addition of a new ice trail within the Upper Pond.

“The Wharf,” next to the River Center and Upper Pond, will offer a new gathering spot.

The skate-up Airstream bar inside the rink will be back, offering hot and cold drinks for purchase.

The rink is scheduled to open on Nov. 11 and remain open through mid-February.

Ice skating requires a single activity pass for $25 or an all-access pass. Skate rentals are included with pass purchases.

Parking at the center costs $6.

