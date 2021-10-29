CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

HALFTIME: Kentucky leads Kentucky Wesleyan 48-30

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kentucky is up by nearly 20 points at the break, with the Wildcats leading Kentucky Wesleyan 48-30 after 20 minutes of play. Keion Brooks Jr. leads the way with 15 points on 6-9 shooting and...

On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe "feeling good" following minor hip injury

With a primetime matchup against the Duke Blue Devils now under a week away, Kentucky is going to need everyone as healthy as possible. The statuses of Jacob Toppin and C.J. Fredrick are still up in the air, but arguably the Wildcats’ most important player will be ready to roll.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Tennessee defensive coordinator very familiar with Kentucky's Will Levis

Tennessee has a slight leg up in preparing for Will Levis this week. The Volunteers’ defensive coordinator Tim Banks was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State from 2016 to 2020 while Will Levis was still with the Nittany Lions. As you might expect, Banks was asked about Kentucky’s quarterback during this week’s media opportunities.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky will let its pads do the talking against Tennessee

A road trip to Starkville left the Kentucky football team with a bad taste in its mouth. Now the Wildcats are ready to take out their collective frustration on a rival, Tennessee. “We’re ready to play Tennessee. We want to win,” said senior defensive end Josh Paschal. “It’s a rivalry...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

ESPN analyst hammers Kentucky for poor week 9 performance

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic had some choice words for the University of Kentucky after they were soundly defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Wildcats fell on the road to the Bulldogs 31-17 And struggled on offense all night long. And Cubelic let them know just where they fell short in the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

JUCO forward Nick Pringle drops his top 5 schools

Dodge City Community College forward Nick Pringle dropped his top five schools Wednesday on Twitter. Pringle will be choosing between Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Wichita State. The 6-foot-9 forward is considered one of the best recruits on the junior college circuit this season. He narrowed his list...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 5-star PG Robert Dillingham releases top 5 schools

Charlotte native and five-star point guard Robert Dillingham dropped his top five schools Wednesday of Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis and NC State. Dillingham is one of the best players in the country, slotting in at No. 11 in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Richard Isaacs Jr., 2022 four-star, decommits from Texas Tech

Richard Isaacs Jr., a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Coronado has decommitted from Texas Tech and will reopen his recruitment, a source confirmed to On3. Isaacs, the No. 70 overall prospect in the On3 100, also considered Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and UNLV as his finalists. Before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Deep Ball Drought: An October without one Levis long pass completion

The inaudible gasp, followed by brief silence and an unexpected roar from the stands reignited Kroger Field with the sounds of an explosive aerial attack. Will Levis completed five passes of 30 yards or more, three of which went 50+ yards, in the 45-10 win over ULM. Since the season-opener those deep balls have slowly but surely screeched to a halt.
NFL
On3.com

Texas football: freshman linebacker enters transfer portal

Texas Longhorns freshman linebacker Terrence Cooks II has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. The former four-star recruit was ranked No. 257 in the 2021 class by On3 Sports, he also ranked No. 28 among linebackers and No. 39 in the state of Texas. Terrence Cooks II originally...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Auburn commit makes recruiting pitch to 4-star OL Malik Agbo

Malik Agbo is one of the best uncommitted offensive lineman in the country. And at least one Auburn commit really wants to play alongside him. On3’s Chad Simmons was in Washington visiting Agbo on Wednesday and posted about the trip on Twitter. Consensus four-star running back Damari Alston came across...
AUBURN, WA
On3.com

Ryan Day wants to adapt College Football's targeting rule

Like many college football fans, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is not a fan of the targeting rule in its current form. After Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers was ejected from last weekend’s Penn State game for targeting, Day went on the record with a different way to enforce the penalty.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs congratulate Atlanta Braves in style

The Georgia Bulldogs sent their congratulations to the newly crowned MLB World Series champs, the Atlanta Braves. The Bulldogs sent the Braves a congratulatory tweet on Twitter highlighting the four games in which they won to beat the Houston Astros. Atlanta was able to quiet the big bats of Houston...
BASEBALL
On3.com

NC State football bowl projections entering week 10

NC State football is now bowl eligible after its 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday, improving the Pack’s overall record to 6-2 and its conference mark to 3-1. That means it’s time to start tracking the possible destinations. At least one writer has big dreams for the Wolfpack. Erick Smith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Texas LB Terrence Cooks II to enter transfer portal

Texas linebacker Terrence Cooks II will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from 247Sports. Cooks II was not listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, per Inside Texas sources. However, Cooks II’s mother took to Twitter to all but confirm the freshman linebacker’s time as a Longhorn was over. Cooks II retweeted his mother’s post.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Why Penn State basketball's experienced roster gives Micah Shrewsberry's first season a unique feel

New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry felt a lot like a general manager this offseason as he pieced together his first roster. Nine players left the program over the offseason, and Shrewsberry's canvas was blank. There was plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, moves that needed to be made just to put a full team on the court when the season begins on November 10 against Youngstown State. Wearing his GM hat as he worked the transfer portal, Shrewsberry wasn't looking to acquire proverbial prospects and draft picks. Of the five transfers he brought in, three are super seniors, one is a senior, with one junior joining the ranks as well. That was no accident. "It was intentional," Shrewsberry said. " Let's build for the future, but let's build for now as well. Let's try and do both, let's try and win."
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

