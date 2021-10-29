CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria weather: 105,000 properties still without power and lines may not be repaired until next week

Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said 105,000 properties were still without power as of 12pm on Saturday after the Victoria storms.

More than 100,000 Victorian properties are still without power after wild storms tore down power lines and damaged homes, causing widespread blackouts.

Destructive winds lashed the state on Thursday night, with thousands of requests for emergency assistance and hundreds of properties damaged.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service worked through the night on Friday to deal with a large amount of requests for help in the aftermath of the wild weather.

Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said the SES had received more than 5,000 requests for assistance since the storms hit, about half of the number received after damaging floods in June.

“This is a major, major job for the SES,” he told reporters on Saturday. “At the moment we have about 1,400 requests for assistance still to be cleared, and they are really predominantly in that area from Berwick down into the Mornington Peninsula.”

He said issues ranged from trees fallen across powerlines or driveways to building damage.

“That’s everything from quite minor, right through to where there’s probably about seven houses that have been assessed as uninhabitable,” Crisp said. “There are literally hundreds of emergency services out there today, doing this clean-up.”

He said there had been a “significant drain” on calls to triple zero and the SES emergency assistance number, as he urged Victorians to remain patient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsYFi_0ch7OvNZ00
Victoria and South Australia lashed by severe storms and wild weather – video

“I know a number of people are still waiting for the SES to turn up, but please be patient,” he said. “We will get to you as quickly as we can. The number of new jobs are not increasing all that much, but there are still wait times.”

Crisp said 105,000 properties were still without power as of 12pm on Saturday, down from 520,000 homes on Friday.

He said the state’s control centre was working with electricity distribution businesses “and pushing them to provide that clarity in relation to when power will come back on”.

“We know that that will happen over the next couple of days,” he said. “We will continue to do the thinking and the planning in relation to what support will be needed to be provided people if there is a longer tail in relation to power coming back into some of those areas.”

Energy market operator AEMO said 110,000 properties were still without power as of 8.25am on Saturday, down from 518,000 homes on Friday.

“Network crews continue to repair powerlines and critical infrastructure,” AEMO said.

One of the major power distributors, United Energy, said it was managing “high volumes of calls” with long call wait times, as its staff prioritise emergency calls.

United Energy said accurate electricity restoration times were difficult to gauge “until the full extent of network damage” had been assessed.

The damage to powerlines was so severe that some customers may not have electricity this weekend or even by early next week.

It is the first weekend Victorians have been allowed to travel freely within the state, with many Melburnians planning to visit regional Victoria for the first time since July.

But holiday-deprived Victorians are urged to reconsider travelling this weekend, with popular tourist destinations including Apollo Bay, the Dandenongs and the Mornington Peninsula among the worst hit by the storms.

AEMO recommended those travelling this weekend reconsider their plans due to the widespread electricity outages.

Crisp also flagged there could be more wild storms in coming days.

Several locations recorded their strongest wind gusts in a decade or more, including Viewbank (104 km/h), Hopetoun (83 km/h) and Ben Nevis (117 km/h).

The storms suspended sections of several Melbourne train lines, closed vaccination centres and stopped two schools in Frankston and Pakenham running VCE exams.

They also caused widespread damage in South Australia, leaving more than 30,000 Adelaide homes and businesses without power.

